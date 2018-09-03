Rocky’s finals outlook: Eagles are flying under radar

NO Naitanui, no Gaff, no Eagles.

Ever since the key pair were ruled out of West Coast's finals campaign - ruckman Nic Naitanui following a knee reconstruction and wingman Andrew Gaff through suspension - the WA club has been largely written off as a major premiership contender.

All the talk has been about MCG powerhouse and reigning Richmond turning the finals into a one-horse race and winning its second consecutive flag.

Don't hand the premiership cup out just yet.

The Eagles are primed to upset the applecart.

West Coast players celebrate beating Collingwood at the MCG in July. Picture: Michael Klein

I might be a touch biased because I am really good mates with my former Brisbane Lions teammate Jack Redden but I really like how West Coast is travelling.

Sure, Naitanui and Gaff are huge outs.

The high-leaping Naitanui is arguably the best ruckman in the league while Gaff is a midfield ball magnet who runs hard all day and uses the ball with precision.

But if West Coast plays anywhere near its best it can stay in Perth until the grand final.

The Eagles can beat Collingwood in next Saturday's qualifying final and then win a home preliminary final.

From there it is on track to play Richmond at the MCG on the last Saturday in September.

And while the Tigers have won their past 21 games at the home of football, I reckon West Coast can knock it off in the big one.

As we saw in last year's grand final once a team gets its tail up in a grand final it can be impossible to stop.

West Coast superboot Josh Kennedy will return for finals from injury. Picture: Michael Klein

Adelaide entered the 2017 grand final as warm favourites but was swamped by a relentless Richmond outfit in the second half.

I like this Eagles outfit.

Their midfield is strong even without Gaff, with Redden, Luke Shuey, Elliot Yeo, Chris Masten and Dom Sheed proving to be a powerful, hard-running unit.

Their defence is watertight and rebounding with captain Shannon Hurn and strong-marking Jeremy McGovern leading the way.

Up forward, there is strong-marking key forwards Josh Kennedy, who is poised to return for the finals from a leg injury, and Jack Darling and a posse of smalls sparked by Willie Rioli and Mark LeCras.

Overall, the Eagles balance is first class.

While West Coast has a history of struggling in big games at the MCG, it should benefit from its move this year to playing games at Perth Stadium, which is of similar dimensions to the "G'.

It should no longer be daunted by playing at the grand old ground.

In what looms as an even finals series with little separating the eight clubs, I'm predicting an Eagles-Tigers grand final with the WA club to win its fourth flag and first since 2006.

Here's my week one finals forecast:

Paul Puopolo of the Hawks remonstrates with Alex Rance of the Tigers earlier this season. Picture: Adam Trafford/AFL Media/Getty Images

RICHMOND v HAWTHORN at MCG

The Tigers have been the best team all year and will take a power of beating at the MCG where they have won 21 straight matches.

They play the ground incredibly well and deserve to be flag favourites.

Their all-ground pressure is the best in the competition and they will try to break down Hawthorn's precision kicking game with their intensity at the ball and player and team structure.

If they can do that, particularly in the back half, Richmond's forward line should be able to take advantage and kick a winning score.

I'll have a soft spot for the Hawks because my cousin Harry Morrison plays for them but the Tigers should be too strong.

Tip: Richmond by 14 points.

Max Gawn of the Demons and Jack Henry of the Cats contest the ball during their Round 18 clash. Picture: Daniel Pockett/AFL Media/Getty Images

MELBOURNE v GEELONG at MCG

The Demons have been one of the feel-good stories of the season after making the finals for the first time since 2006.

They have a lot of support going into this finals series with dual Brownlow Medallist Chris Judd declaring they are the second best team in it behind Richmond.

They have the All-Australian ruckman in Max Gawn and will no doubt be up for the challenge.

But I think Geelong's greater big-game experience will come to the fore.

The Cats have come from behind to beat Melbourne twice this season by a grand total of five points.

Gawn could give Melbourne an advantage in the ruck but it's the Cats' big three at ground level who can prove the difference makers.

Brownlow Medallists Patrick Dangerfield and Gary Ablett, in his return to the finals stage, loom large but skipper Joel Selwood is the one who I think will rise to the occasion to take this match away from the Dees.

Tip: Geelong by 20 points.

Lance Franklin fends off Giant Stephen Coniglio last month. Picture: AAP Image/Brendon Thorne

SYDNEY v GWS at SCG

This a flip of the coin job.

The Swans have the edge in experience but the Giants have the advantage in overall class.

In a match that looms as the closest in week one of the finals, Sydney has the obvious matchwinner in Lance "Buddy'' Franklin.

He destroyed GWS when Phil Davis was hurt in their last meeting two weeks ago.

Until Davis was injured, the Giants appeared to have the edge and with him fit again I think he can at least make "Buddy'' fight hard for every goal.

This match will definitely be won in the midfield and it's here the star-studded group of Josh Kelly, Stephen Coniglio, Dylan Shiel and Callan Ward can give GWS a slight advantage.

Tip: Giants by 4 points.

Josh Kennedy tries to evade Collingwood’s Jack Crisp in July. Picture: Michael Willson/AFL Media/Getty Images

WEST COAST v COLLINGWOOD at PERTH STADIUM

The Eagles will get the chocolates.

They play the ground really well and will be primed for this game.

Collingwood has performed remarkably well to make the top four given its injuries this year and has a strong midfield led by Scott Pendlebury and Steele Sidebottom and multiple goalkickers.

To have four players kick more than 30 goals - Will Hoskin-Elliott (39), Jordan De Goey (36), Josh Thomas (35) and Jaidyn Stephenson (34) - is a real strength of the Magpies but the Eagles look a class above, especially at home.

With star key forward Kennedy expected back from injury and Darling fully fit again after a concussion, the Magpies' injury concerns, which leave them undersized in the back half, could finally come back to haunt them.

Tip: Eagles by 25 points.