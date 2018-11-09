Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A 5.6 magnitude earthquake has been recorded in the WA Goldfields town of Norseman.
A 5.6 magnitude earthquake has been recorded in the WA Goldfields town of Norseman.
Breaking

‘Whole house shaking’: Earthquake rocks WA

by Natalie Wolfe
9th Nov 2018 8:50 AM

THOUSANDS of West Australians woke to an earthquake early this morning, with tremors being felt across the state's southwest.

The 5.4-magnitude quake struck in Kojonup with residents between Perth and Albany waking up to their homes shaking just after 5am WA time.

The Joint Australian Tsunami Warning Centre detected the earthquake and confirmed there was no tsunami threat to the Australian mainland, islands or territories.

Overnight, much of the state experienced smaller rumbles from a separate earthquake.

Earlier this week, new data revealed the proximity of WA northwest coast to Indonesia's active earthquake zone puts it at a greater tsunami risk than the rest of the country.

The latest tsunami hazard modelling created by Geoscience Australia updates data from a decade ago, and will be used in disaster risk management, evacuation plans and infrastructure planning.

Although the possibility of a tsunami hitting the WA coast remains low, there have been more than 50 recorded tsunami incidents in Australia since European settlement with the largest impacts in that region, Northern Australia Minister Matt Canavan said in a statement on Monday.

earthquake western australia

Top Stories

    Man jailed for threatening suicide in front of girlfriend

    premium_icon Man jailed for threatening suicide in front of girlfriend

    Crime A BUNDABERG magistrate has voiced her concerns after a man who tried to kill himself in front of his girlfriend appeared before her in court.

    Modern gem in Norville on market at $880K

    premium_icon Modern gem in Norville on market at $880K

    News Home price more than half a million higher than suburb median

    $170K SUIT: School mum sues state after drop-off nightmare

    premium_icon $170K SUIT: School mum sues state after drop-off nightmare

    Crime Bundy woman loses job after suffering injury

    Workers to suffer from grant decrease: Owner

    premium_icon Workers to suffer from grant decrease: Owner

    Politics Call for return of $20k First Home Owners' Grant

    Local Partners