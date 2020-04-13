WesseL’s new role takes shape

Originally from Bundaberg, race caller Jarrod Wessel keeps an eye on the field.

RACING: Bundaberg’s Jarrod Wessel admits calling in front of an empty grandstand might take a little bit to get used to.

But there are upsides to it.

Racing has changed in Bundaberg with all race meets now on Sky Racing and betting with TAB and other bookmakers.

The coronavirus pandemic has moved horse racing to regions, reducing the travel of jockeys and trainers but complying with all government restrictions to prevent spread of the virus.

Having no crowds has allowed racing to be on television.

This will happen every second Sunday for the time being with another meet this weekend.

Wessel will call the races, as well as calling at Bundaberg Greyhound Club.

“I’ve been calling the horses for five years (at the club),” he said.

“For me it showcases the club to a greater region.

“It’s a really big thing for us.”

Wessel usually called the races over the PA to the crowd.

“(It’s) definitely different, but there is no change to how I call with statistics and race form,” he said.

“It’s really strange at the track. As soon as I arrived last Tuesday (I) got the temperature checked.

“(The) big difference is the quiet around the track when the races and the day is going on.”

Wessel is now looking to call more racing on television, as a step to gain more meets once restrictions are lifted.

“Anytime I’m behind the mic, I’m trying to improve,” he said.

“For me this with the horses and the greyhounds.”

Wessel will call the meet in racing this Sunday and the Bundy Cup in greyhounds next Monday after calling the trials yesterday.

His tip for the Cup was Elegant Eleanor.

But it was beaten yesterday in the trials and failed to qualify for the Cup final next week

The eight greyhounds that qualified at this stage are Kiewa Rebel, Richmer Attack, Deep Emotion, Fernando Tears, Belli Ultra, Purdi Villa, Swift Pash and Takura Tornado.

Dolcetto Hayze is the first reserve with Kiewa Rebel, Fernando Tears and Purdi Villa winning the three respective heats during yesterday’s meet at Thabeban Park.

Wessel will joining the NewsMail team as well, providing tips for all races each week.

