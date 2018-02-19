WE'RE FOR YOU: From floods to sport

The North Bundaberg exclusion zone during the 2013 floods. Reporters worked around the clock to be there for the community.

WAVING from their roofs, Bundaberg residents clung to each other as they waited to be rescued while floodwaters around them rose.

It was an eerie sight. Whole streets were inundated, houses and businesses washed away and people's lives destroyed in what has gone down as the biggest natural disaster to hit Bundaberg.

The flood event of 2013 took everyone by surprise.

It started with ex-Tropical Cyclone Oswald to the north and finished with a town in ruins.

The rain began on Thursday, January 24, and continued the next day. By Australia Day, six fast-moving tornadoes had slammed into coastal communities, taking roofs from houses and outing power.

By Sunday, the torrential rain had begun to ease but the damage had already been done.

The Burnett River burst its banks, sending floodwater raging through North Bundaberg at 70km/h.

Thousands of people were left stranded and by 8am on January 29, 800 people were waiting on their roofs to be rescued.

The emergency also sparked the mass evacuation of Bundaberg Hospital, the largest-scale evacuation of a hospital in this country's history.

Panic set in as the reality of the situation took hold. No one could predict just how bad the region would fare, but in the space of a week Bundaberg was brought to its knees.

Recovery efforts took months as the biggest deployment by the Australian Army in peace times was undertaken.

The disaster brought out the best and worst in people and there, in the thick of it, was the NewsMail.

Reporters left their homes to come to work, and when the office went under, took their pads and pens and climbed into dinghies, reaching people who were otherwise unreachable.

They fielded calls from residents in distress, sending help where it was needed. Whether that was phoning a guy in a boat to save a dog, or contacting emergency services to get medication to a sick child.

They worked around the clock to keep the community abreast of news as it broke. They were much more than a newspaper, they were a lifeline.

FLOOD LEVELS: The NewsMail offices in Woondooma Street Bundaberg at about 15h06. Photo: Mike Knott / NewsMail Mike Knott BUN280113RWG2

And that's what this newspaper is, a lifeline for the community, fighting for what's right and declaring a fair go.

We're for sticking it to aged care providers and demanding better for our elderly.

When residents came to us, complaining about the care of their loved ones, it was pressure from the NewsMail that caused a national outcry and drove the need for major reforms.

We're for shaming dodgy labour hire companies and running them out of town. We're for protecting the backpacker sector which is so crucial to our farming industry and helping to maintain its integrity.

We're for award-winning journalists like Vanessa Marsh, who was nominated for a Young Walkley award for her coverage of backpacker exploitation. And Eliza Goetze, who, when our farmers were being ripped off by produce agents in Melbourne, was like a dog with a bone. Her work resulted in a national reform to the Horticulture Code of Conduct.

We're for helping the little guys, like Bundaberg Special School. When the school needed fundraising, they turned to the NewsMail whose stories helped them secure a new bus so no child was left behind.

We're for cheering on our home-grown heroes, like NRL star Coen Hess.

When Hessy ran on to the field for his State of Origin debut, we were chatting to his mum and cheering from the sidelines.

We're for never giving up. When the paper began its Break the Ice campaign two years ago, no thought was given to how long it would take to bring a rehabilitation centre to the region, only that it had to happen.

The paper has campaigned against ice. John Gass

The forum it co-hosted formed the backbone of recommendations put to local government.

We're for standing up to insurance companies who refused to pay out after the floods. In the heartache that followed, the NewsMail was the place people turned when their backs were against the wall.

We're for celebrating the big wins and the little ones. When three-year-old Alana Reid needed surgery in America to help her hear, this paper rallied the community and helped raise more than $100,000. Now 7, Alana can do all the things her classmates can, and it's because of the NewsMail.

We're for championing small and big business. Think of the tourist boom when HMS Tobruk is finally sunk.

We're for Bundaberg Rum and basking in their success. For every award they win, we're there to shout it from the rooftops.

We're for supporting industry and development when it helps the community prosper.

The establishment of the Port of Bundaberg as a State Development Area was a key win for the region and has nurtured the growth of several businesses, including a new tug facility whose set-up costs stretch into the millions.

We're for listening when no one else will.

But most of all, we're for you.