'We're united': Labor candidate calls for Federal election

TIME FOR CHANGE: Labor candidate Richard Pascoe has challenged Hinkler incumbent Keith Pitt in the midst of Coalition chaos in Canberra. Tegan Annett

LABOR'S candidate for Hinkler says the government is in crisis and if it can't get its act together it should go to a federal election.

Richard Pascoe yesterday launched a lengthy attack on the Coalition.

"The Liberals are in total crisis...,” Mr Pascoe said.

"Drought, unemployment, education, health and financial pressures that are impacting on so many people have been put to one side whilst this fiasco in Canberra plays out.

"The Coalition needs to stop fighting each other and get back to running the country. If they can't do that - the only option to end this crisis is to have an election.”

He said it was time for a change in Hinkler.

"That change starts by electing a Labor representative who understands the importance of education, understands the importance of investing in people and understands the importance of providing a strong health care program - someone who is interested in the people and not big business,” Mr Pascoe said.

As another eventful day transpired in the nation's capital, Mr Pascoe said Labor was ready to govern.

"It doesn't matter who the Liberals eventually pick in their civil war. Labor is united and ready to serve,” he said.

"As the Labor candidate for Hinkler, I recognise that the Federal Government must intervene and invest in job-creating industries if we want to see the fortunes of Hinkler reversed.

"As the Federal member, I would work and fight for funding for the projects that drive not only short-term employment in the construction phase - but also ongoing employment for local people.”

Mr Pascoe hit back at Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt's support of the proposed extension of the Cashless Debit Card trial to the electorate.

"Under the current Coalition Government, we find unemployment in Hinkler well above the norm for Australia, where jobs are scarce to find and people are desperate to find work,” Mr Pascoe said.

"Unfortunately the only way forward for the current member of Hinkler is to punish people with the threat of the Cashless debit card.

"Labor has stated that whilst the community of the Hinkler electorate are so deeply divided on this issue, we will continue to oppose its introduction. Regardless of your individual position on the Cashless Debit Card, like it or hate it, the reality is that this punitive program will not create any additional jobs in Hinkler.”

The NewsMail sought a response from Mr Pitt.