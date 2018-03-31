'We're the underdogs'

FAVOURITE: The in-form Foxy Fireball will be racing in the Easter Cup this afternoon.

FAVOURITE: The in-form Foxy Fireball will be racing in the Easter Cup this afternoon. Uncle Rusty's Photos Bundaberg

GREYHOUNDS: Bundaberg trainer Marie Richards insists Foxy Fireball isn't the greyhound to beat today, despite others thinking that she is.

The bitch is one of seven entrants hoping for success when the Bundaberg Greyhound Racing Club hosts the Easter Cup at Thabeban Park.

The Hervey Bay-owned Foxy Fireball enters the cup as the favourite after winning her past three races at the track.

But Richards said the bitch would enter the unknown in this afternoon's race.

"She's been resting the past couple of weeks, she got hurt a little bit recently,” she said.

"She'll be ready to race but we're not sure she'll do the 550m.

"She hasn't ran a 550m in quite a while.”

The last race at that distance for Foxy Fireball was on February 10, which resulted in a win.

Richards said she had tried her best to get the dog ready.

"We've had her on the walking machine for most of the week,” she said.

"Weather has been foul so we really haven't had the chance to give her a trial.”

If Foxy Fireball doesn't fire, others are ready to win.

Bundy trainer Paul Burgess has the most experienced greyhound in the field with Hypnotise Eyes.

The bitch has raced 37 times for seven wins in Bundy but Burgess concedes that counts for little.

"It's a pretty even field,” he said.

"It will be hard for her to win.”

Burgess said if she was to win, now would be the time.

He said she is in career best form at the moment.

The only concern is that the greyhound hasn't raced at this distance since late last year.

Gin Gin trainer Ron Brooks is in the Cup with Roman Chalice who is racing for the first time in the region.

The dog comes from New South Wales. Brooks said he did well in the trials and was hoping the dog made weight ahead of his debut.

Racing starts at 1.30pm with the Cup on at 3.30pm.