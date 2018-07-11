We're prepared for the fight to save us

SURVIVAL PUSH: Wide Bay Buccaneers president Stuart Taylor says the club will fight for its future.

SURVIVAL PUSH: Wide Bay Buccaneers president Stuart Taylor says the club will fight for its future. Matthew McInerney

FOOTBALL: Football Queensland Wide Bay officials will fight to save the Wide Bay Buccaneers.

The club was issued a show cause notice on Monday, and now has 12 days to respond after the club withdrew its under-18s from the Football Queensland Premier League.

FQWB president Stuart Taylor confirmed the Buccaneers could face a fine, or have its FQPL licence revoked.

"My job is always to be worried,” Taylor said.

"We weren't happy to get a breach notice from Football Queensland.

"The fine is an excessive punishment and revoking the license is not in keeping with what Football Queensland want and it would put us into the wilderness again.

"But we're confident the outcomes we submit to Football Queensland will eliminate the possibility of us being folded.”

Yesterday, Football Queensland president Richard Griffiths confirmed sanctions were an option for what the Buccaneers did.

"FQ has issued a show cause notice to the club and will consider any possible sanctions, taking into account the best interests of the football community in the Wide Bay region,” he said. "We will continue to work in collaboration with Football Wide Bay and Wide Bay Buccaneers to determine an approach that supports the growth of football and the player pathway in the area."

Taylor confirmed the Wide Bay Buccaneers would answer the show cause today to FQ to make sure their fans, players, coaches and volunteers are not left to wait for what happens.

He said the Buccaneers would argue this year was a once off and the under-18s would play in 2019 and beyond.

"We will explain the challenges we had this year and how we had to overcome obstacles to field an under-18 team,” Taylor said.

"We will then say the under-16s, who have shown commitment to play, will be the team that takes over next year.

"I am confident that we will be able to demonstrate and show that we belong in the competition.”

Taylor revealed the problem with U18s has been one since the club signed a license with Football Queensland last year.

The Buccaneers applied to the peak body for assistance, including the move to merge the U18s and U20s into one team for a period of time to give the club the chance to build. The request didn't happen. Taylor now wants to make sure the Buccaneers survive not only the next few months but for the next few years.

"We're not going to be a casualty,” he said.

"We've got hard working young players that travel 10 hours a week just to play.

"The clubs done an incredible job getting to where we are in eight months.”

Taylor also had a message for those that attacked the side on social media.

"Don't attack our coaches, our vision, or our club,” he said.

"If you are not happy with what the scoreboard looks like come to us and offer to help.

"It's time to stand up, show some support. This is important for our community.”

The Buccaneers play the Sunshine Coast Wanderers this weekend in Buderim.