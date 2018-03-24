'We're listening to Childers' Bill Trevor

BUNDABERG Deputy Mayor Bill Trevor doesn't think a council de-amalgamation is going to happen in his lifetime.

Cr Trevor, the former Isis Shire mayor, said the fight had been fought on the issue and lost.

However, that loss is not such a bad thing for regional communities like Childers.

Cr Trevor said the new-look council recognised outlying areas had been impacted under previous administrations and was working hard to address the problem.

And while things wouldn't change overnight, he said services were once again being ramped up.

From new footpaths to bitumen roads, intersection upgrades, returning workers to the area and more, Cr Trevor said there was a whole range of activities happening right now.

"We're happy to talk to the community, we are receptive, we are listening,” Cr Trevor said this week following a NewsMail report last week about residents' frustrations a decade on from the forced amalgamations.

Cr Trevor likened the new council to the ship the Queen Mary sailing at 30 knots.

"You can't throw the captain overboard and do a right-hand turn, the ship's too big to bring around,” he said. "So the new council has set about operating in a different manner.

"Change in the process of the ship: we've got a new CEO in place, a new economic developer, a new general manager of finance, a new general manager of engineering all aboard and heading in a different direction.”

Cr Trevor said the new council was focused on its core services for the whole region, a position he said contrasted to the direction taken post amalgamation.

"There's a new construction gang going in to Childers to service Gin Gin and the Hinterland,” he said.

"Also we've put the full-time gardener back in Woodgate to service that community.”

Among the many items already accomplished and those set to come, include the upgrade of an intersection, an upgrade near the Woodgate caravan park to "to secure parking and make it safer”, new lights at the showgrounds and more.

"There's a whole range of activities going on and I don't think people, unless they are in their individual area, see them,” Cr Trevor said.

"At the moment we're designing an upgrade to heat the Childers swimming pool and there will be public meetings about that in April - that's been probably the most asked about thing since I've been in council.”

To contact Councillor Bill Trevor phone 0429 873 103.