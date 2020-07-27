We’re inviting you to meet us and explore our new format

NEW CHAPTER: NewsMail journalist Mikayla Haupt with the digital print edition which is back due to popular demand.

YOU have spoken and we have listened.

The NewsMail digital edition has received a massive boost after overwhelming feedback from the community.

The NewsMail’s original e-paper was a mirror of the print version.

Because our print version ceased, our online version of it has too.

An automated version to help our readers navigate the website was put in its place.

It includes the region’s best local stories, written by a team of journalists living in Bundaberg and the North Burnett.

It also features nation and world news, puzzles, horoscopes, shares, TV guides and cartoons.

And our readers are voting with their feet with unique visits to the digital edition having grown steadily since the improvements were implemented.

Find the digital edition by visiting news-mail.com.au and click on the top right next to the search bar.

Click on any story you find in our digital edition to be directed to the full story on our website.

Our website has the most up-to-date and comprehensive news rolling through the day, which is proof that our commitment to local news has not changed.

For more information, we are inviting our readers to morning tea to meet the editor and journalists from the NewsMail.

To register for the event, to be held from 10am with a second session from 11am on August 12, visit https://www.news-mail.com.au/discover/