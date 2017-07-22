We're in denial when it comes to our burgeoning waistlines

OBESE: Most people are not being honest about their own health

REGIONAL Queenslanders, including those in Bundaberg, have blinkers on when it comes to piling on the pounds, with 48% blaming weight gain on genetics.

The findings were revealed in an AMA Queensland survey of the dietary habits and attitudes of 600 Queenslanders.

AMA Queensland president Dr Bill Boyd said people needed to admit the truth if they hoped to shift the extra kilos.

"Two in three Queenslanders are overweight or obese - that's not a genetic mutation,” Dr Boyd said.

"The simple truth is that, generally, we are eating too much and not moving enough. Putting it down to genetics is just shifting the blame.”

He said the popular image of fit, beach-loving Queenslanders was no longer accurate.

"We have seen a steady increase in our weight since the 1980s, which is putting enormous pressure on our health,” Dr Boyd said.

The AMA Queensland survey found 45% had put on weight in the last year.