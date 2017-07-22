23°
We're in denial when it comes to our burgeoning waistlines

22nd Jul 2017 11:51 AM
OBESE: Most people are not being honest about their own health
OBESE: Most people are not being honest about their own health esolla

REGIONAL Queenslanders, including those in Bundaberg, have blinkers on when it comes to piling on the pounds, with 48% blaming weight gain on genetics.

The findings were revealed in an AMA Queensland survey of the dietary habits and attitudes of 600 Queenslanders.

AMA Queensland president Dr Bill Boyd said people needed to admit the truth if they hoped to shift the extra kilos.

"Two in three Queenslanders are overweight or obese - that's not a genetic mutation,” Dr Boyd said.

"The simple truth is that, generally, we are eating too much and not moving enough. Putting it down to genetics is just shifting the blame.”

He said the popular image of fit, beach-loving Queenslanders was no longer accurate.

"We have seen a steady increase in our weight since the 1980s, which is putting enormous pressure on our health,” Dr Boyd said.

The AMA Queensland survey found 45% had put on weight in the last year.

Four people involved in single-vehicle rollover

FOUR patients were treated on the scene after a single-vehicle rollover in Bundaberg today.

What 'the'? Couple caught up in street name glitch

TO THE OR NOT TO THE: Pensioners Kathy and Noel Langthorne have been unable to get their council rates discount because of a Centrelink technicality.

Beach paradise a bureaucratic Bermuda Triangle

Man, 18, says mum bought bongs for him

Cannabis.

'I just had them to show' he tells the court

Gypsum trucks make way for visitors

Gypsym being transferred to the Knauf plasterboard factory from a ship at the Bundaberg Port.

Head to the port to get a glimpse of ex-HMAS Tobruk

Call for blood and plasma donations in Bundaberg

THERE are more than 70 appointments available over the next two weeks for whole blood donations, and more than 60 for plasma donations.

Swapping the keyboard for a drip torch

CONTROLLED BURN: The team at Calavos Rural Fire Service conducted a controlled burn at Innes Park, Bundaberg.

Vital training exercise for new and seasoned volunteers

Ten things to do in Bundy this weekend

DAZZLING DISPLAY: Fireworks will light up the sky at Bargara tomorrow night from 7pm.

Fireworks spectacular, raft race, sewing bee and more

Working class? Man, Gympie's got the show for you

Jimmy Barnes

Aussie rock icons coming to Gympie for 150th celebrations.

Tables turn as rescue crew takes on gruelling mountain

EPIC CHALLENGE: Hundreds of runners will tackle the 4.2km run from the heart of Pomona to the top of Mt Cooroora and back on Sunday.

They are usually the people coming to the rescue of adventurers

Maggie's whirlwind trip around Japan

Cooking icon serves up the best of Japanese cuisine and shows you how to make it at home in her new TV special.

Exploring our complex relationship with the Southern Cross

Warwick Thornton in a scene from his documentary film We Don't Need A Map.

Filmmaker Warwick Thornton explores national identity, nationalism.

Ben will be cooking with Oma

Masterchef 2017 contestant Ben Ungermann.

MASTERCHEF'S last man standing will draw on his Dutch heritage.

Prince Charles and Camilla heading for Qld

Prince Charles and Camilla

It promises to be a holiday fit for a King

Eddie McGuire to come back as Footy Show co-host

Eddie McGuire at the Million Dollar Lunch annual fundraiser for the Children's Cancer Foundation in Melbourne, Friday, Aug. 6, 2015. (AAP Image/Tracey Nearmy) NO ARCHIVING

Footy Show axes Craig Hutchison, Sam Newman survives

Channing Tatum's cheeky $2400 sex toy prank

Channing Tatum in a scene from "Kingsman: The Golden Circle".

Channing Tatum went all out with his prank this time

Still downloading Game of Thrones? Expect a letter

You mean to tell me HBO want to protect one of the world’s most popular shows?

HBO title holds record as most illegally downloaded show

