We're blessed to have great nurses: Mater

INTERNATIONAL Nurses Day is celebrated around the world on May 12, the anniversary of the birth of Florence Nightingale, the founder of modern nursing.

The Mater Hospital is blessed to have the highest quality of nurses.

Generally it is nurses who spend the most time with patients and are directly responsible for their welfare and recovery. Their skills, clinical knowledge and caring ability impact directly on the quality of care and recovery of the patient.

Nurses have an enormous amount of knowledge and many diverse skills and care tirelessly for the sick and injured. Nurses also act as patient advocates. It is a unique calling and a role greatly admired by anyone who understands the health system.

It is nurses' ability to provide a kind reassuring word, a friendly smile or a listening ear during stressful times that can make the biggest difference.

On International Nurses Day (and every day) we acknowledge and thank all nurses for their hard work, long hours, and emotional investment that are part of their daily working life.