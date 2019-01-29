Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
BEHIND THE EIGHT BALL: The Maranoa Regional Council has asked residents and sporting clubs to stop all non-essential watering. Councillor David Schefe said vital funding is needed to upgrade water infrastructure.
BEHIND THE EIGHT BALL: The Maranoa Regional Council has asked residents and sporting clubs to stop all non-essential watering. Councillor David Schefe said vital funding is needed to upgrade water infrastructure. Brett Wortman
News

'WE'RE BEHIND THE 8 BALL': Roma faces water shortage

by Warren Barnsley
29th Jan 2019 11:25 AM

A MARANOA councillor has called for more funding to upgrade water infrastructure as they ask Roma residents to cut out non-essential water use amid a depleted supply. 

The town's water reserves are being diminished due to high, heat-related consumption and multiple equipment breakdowns, according to Maranoa Regional Council. 

Remaining equipment to pump bore water into the supply is struggling to keep up with demand ahead of an expected fix on Wednesday. 

Water pressure is also being affected. 

Authorities have pleaded with residents and sporting organisations to stop watering gardens and grounds until the supply is secured. 

"We're calling on sporting organisations in particular to ease back a little bit," the council's utilities spokesman David Schefe told AAP. 

"Water consumption has been high with the long, hot and dry summer. People coming back from holidays is also putting a drain on reservoirs." 

Cr Schefe said while $2 million per year was spent on upgrading water infrastructure, the "exasperated" council needed more state and federal funding. 

"A lot of infrastructure has reached the end of its life," he told AAP. 

"It's really hard for council to fund that. We're behind the eight ball." 

He said water supply issues were common across Queensland regional councils.

bore water editors picks maranoa regional council roma water shortage

Top Stories

    Man charged with illegally possessing gun after woman shot

    premium_icon Man charged with illegally possessing gun after woman shot

    News AN INNES Park man has been charged after a shooting incident at a Bundaberg West home.

    • 29th Jan 2019 1:43 PM
    From court to capsicums: Former trafficker's Bundy farm plan

    premium_icon From court to capsicums: Former trafficker's Bundy farm plan

    Crime Former drug trafficker vows to rebuild life picking fruit

    BARGAIN WAR: Food for thought on grocery prices

    premium_icon BARGAIN WAR: Food for thought on grocery prices

    Food & Entertainment How Bundy's supermarket prices stack up

    Protesters take to streets as cashless card rolls out today

    premium_icon Protesters take to streets as cashless card rolls out today

    Politics Blocked merchants list updated before cashless card roll-out