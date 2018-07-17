Wentworth star ‘most outstanding actress’

Pamela Rabe with William Zappa in The Children. Picture: Jeff Busby

Pamela Rabe with William Zappa in The Children. Picture: Jeff Busby

JUST two weeks after she went home with a Logie, ­Pamela Rabe has added to the impressive haul by helping herself to a Helpmann award.

The Wentworth actor, who won Most Outstanding Actress at TV's night of nights for her role as Joan Ferguson in the Foxtel drama, was last night honoured with the Best Female Actor in a Play gong for her groundbreaking role in The Children.

The Children is Lucy Kirkwood's 2016 play about complex human relationships and impossible moral dilemmas.

It went for two hours without an interval, but held audience attention from the intriguing first moments.

The Children focuses on the triangular relationship between Hazel (Rabe), Rose (Sarah Peirse) and Robin (William Zappa), a trio of retired nuclear physicists in their 60s.

Rabe beat her The Children co-star Peirse, Memorial's Helen Morse and A Doll's House actor Miranda Daughtry for the award.

The win comes after Rabe heralded the "strong stories for strong women" that Foxtel had created in Wentworth, including a "corker of a role" for herself.

Meanwhile, Foxtel has released a statement after speculation about the show's future, ahead of production on the latest season finishing in just over a week's time.

A spokesman said the show is the subject of ongoing discussions.

"Discussions between Foxtel and FremantleMedia regarding future seasons of Wentworth continue," a Foxtel spokesman said.

"Season 7 of the series will conclude production in Melbourne on Friday July 27th."

The 12-episode sixth season of Wentworth began screening on June 19 with season seven earmarked for 2019.