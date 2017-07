THE inaugural Old Tools Lunch hosted by mayor Jack Dempsey has been labelled a massive success with more than 200 men raising thousands of dollars for men's health and Men's Sheds.

Master of ceremonies Neil McPhillips said it was an "outstanding event”.

Mr McPhillips praised guest speaker Wendell Sailor.

"The event went extremely well,” Mr McPhillips said.

"Wendell was outstanding and very supportive of the cause.

"He was very generous with his time.”