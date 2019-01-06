A-League star slammed for ‘disgraceful’ kick

Mandi was given his marching orders for this disgusting tackle.

Former Socceroo Mark Bosnich has blasted Wellington Phoenix star Mandi for his reckless challenge on a grounded, defenceless Adelaide opponent.

The Spanish midfielder received a straight red card against the Reds for lashing out at Vince Lia while he was on the ground contesting for the ball.

After a quick consultation with the VAR, the referee had no other option but to give the Phoenix man his marching orders.

Speaking after the game, Bosnich clarified just how awful and serious the tackle was.

"No controversy for me," said Bosnich.

"It's a blatant red card. There's a really good angle where you can see.

"You can't just got and whelly a player.

"He was saying that he went for the ball but the ball was on the completely different side to where you put the boot in.

"That is just completely reckless and it's actually arguable whether he did it on purpose, only he will know that.

"You can't go and do that."

Adelaide didn't make the most of their one-man advantage, as the mid-table duo played out a 0-0 draw at Coopers Stadium.

A-League fans took to social media to voice their disdain for the challenge, with many claiming the 29-year-old should be given a lengthy ban for the incident.

One fan wrote: "Mandi Sosa is an absolute grub. Kicked a bloke lying defenceless. Absolute nonsense for him to claim he was playing the ball."

While another tweeted: "Of course it won't be, but should be a long ban for Mandi, utterly disgraceful."

For Mandi, the incident will be reviewed and a suspension will inevitably be dished out.