Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

'Well-loved' surfer remembered after construction site death

Bill Hoffman
by
11th Jan 2019 10:39 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MUCH-LOVED member of the central Sunshine Coast surfing community who died in a workplace accident has left a generation of board riders shocked by his passing.

Tony "Marvin" Husson, 56, died when he fell from scaffolding on a Maroochydore building site after a suspected heart attack leaving three young children and aged parents for whom he was principal carer.

 

Tony
Tony "Marvin” Husson, who is believed to have suffered a heart attack before falling from scaffolding and dying on a Maroochydore building site on Thursday, was a much-loved member of the central Sunshine Coast surfing community.

Former pro tour surfer and Alexandra Headland surf coach, Robbie Sherwell, said Mr Husson had been an accomplished Brisbane skater when he moved to the Sunshine Coast in the late 1980s to become a surfer.

He lived first in a tent at Mudjimba before settling in Alexandra Headland and quickly became part of a clique of surfers that included three time world title runner-up Gary Elkerton, Sherwell, John JB Bailey and the Holzer brothers.

 

 

Tony
Tony "Marvin' Husson shares a beer with good mate John Ceccato.

Mr Sherwell said they nicknamed their friend "Marvin" because he rode Town and Country surfboards like Hawaiian surfer Marvin Foster, after who he mirrored his style in the water.

He then shifted to bat-tailed Haydens, shaped then by Ross Head, with every one of his boards coloured red and black.

Mr Sherwell recalled how Marvin would travel to Brisbane where the then young apprentice carpenters in their group were doing TAFE to ride the Redcliffe Bowl with them.

"I saw him just four weeks ago," he said. "I'm fortunate to have been able to chat to him and his kids for twenty minutes or so."

He moved to the Sunshine Coast in the 1980s and has been an active member of the community since.
He moved to the Sunshine Coast in the 1980s and has been an active member of the community since.

Mr Bailey, who shared a house with Mr Husson for a number of years, described his friend as an "easy going, fun-loving guy".

"He was well-loved in the surfing community," he said. "Marvin was a great bloke."

The pair worked together as labourers on construction sites around Alexandra Headland and Maroochydore. Mr Husson was a brickie's labourer for many years before developing trade skills.

Mr Husson introduced his children, now aged around 16, 10 and six, to the water through nippers at Alexandra Headland Surf Club.

Mr Bailey said he was attempting to get in touch with Mr Husson's former wife to determine the family's circumstance following his death.

He said he was concerned about what the future held for Mr Husson's parents.

More Stories

Show More
alexandra headland construction death editors picks gary elkerton maroochydore russell sherwell surfing tony husson tribute
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    'BLOOD EVERYWHERE': Family horror as pet sheep decapitated

    premium_icon 'BLOOD EVERYWHERE': Family horror as pet sheep decapitated

    Crime A BUNDY mum was forced to lie to her three-year-old about the sudden disappearance of her pet sheep because she couldn't face telling her the horrendous truth.

    Donated trees bring new life and new hope

    premium_icon Donated trees bring new life and new hope

    News Bushfire victims will be able to plant their own new shoots.

    OPINION: Switching the focus on anxiety to joy

    OPINION: Switching the focus on anxiety to joy

    Opinion Key is learning to overcome anxiety

    Local Partners