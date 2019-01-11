'Well-loved' surfer remembered after construction site death

A MUCH-LOVED member of the central Sunshine Coast surfing community who died in a workplace accident has left a generation of board riders shocked by his passing.

Tony "Marvin" Husson, 56, died when he fell from scaffolding on a Maroochydore building site after a suspected heart attack leaving three young children and aged parents for whom he was principal carer.

Former pro tour surfer and Alexandra Headland surf coach, Robbie Sherwell, said Mr Husson had been an accomplished Brisbane skater when he moved to the Sunshine Coast in the late 1980s to become a surfer.

He lived first in a tent at Mudjimba before settling in Alexandra Headland and quickly became part of a clique of surfers that included three time world title runner-up Gary Elkerton, Sherwell, John JB Bailey and the Holzer brothers.

Tony "Marvin' Husson shares a beer with good mate John Ceccato.

Mr Sherwell said they nicknamed their friend "Marvin" because he rode Town and Country surfboards like Hawaiian surfer Marvin Foster, after who he mirrored his style in the water.

He then shifted to bat-tailed Haydens, shaped then by Ross Head, with every one of his boards coloured red and black.

Mr Sherwell recalled how Marvin would travel to Brisbane where the then young apprentice carpenters in their group were doing TAFE to ride the Redcliffe Bowl with them.

"I saw him just four weeks ago," he said. "I'm fortunate to have been able to chat to him and his kids for twenty minutes or so."

Mr Bailey, who shared a house with Mr Husson for a number of years, described his friend as an "easy going, fun-loving guy".

"He was well-loved in the surfing community," he said. "Marvin was a great bloke."

The pair worked together as labourers on construction sites around Alexandra Headland and Maroochydore. Mr Husson was a brickie's labourer for many years before developing trade skills.

Mr Husson introduced his children, now aged around 16, 10 and six, to the water through nippers at Alexandra Headland Surf Club.

Mr Bailey said he was attempting to get in touch with Mr Husson's former wife to determine the family's circumstance following his death.

He said he was concerned about what the future held for Mr Husson's parents.