Well-known Bargara man to leave his church and home

TIME TO GO: Bargara resident Miguel Vitale D'Amico with his daughter Emmalou Vitale D'Amico. Mike Knott BUN130718MIGUEL4

"I'LL be here until the bulldozers come.”

Born-again Christian Miguel Vitale D'Amico doesn't have a bad word to say about a nine-storey high-rise proposed for the Bargara Esplanade.

In fact, he fully expects the development to be approved, and believes it will be good for tourism and the economy.

But he's not quite ready to give up his slice of paradise - the rental property he's shared with his three daughters for the past five years.

His unique look is well known to Bargara residents and Mr Vitale D'Amico's home is also his church, but the prime-positioned house will be demolished to make way for the proposed development.

"We are blessed to have this home,” he said. "I go swimming every day, even in winter.”

Born in Uruguay, but now an Australian resident who'd lived in Sydney and North Queensland before settling in Bargara 15 years ago, Mr Vitale D'Amico previously rented two other houses along the Bargara Esplanade and first lived at the caravan park along Woongarra Scenic Dr.

He said it was divine intervention that saw him find the house he calls home today.

"With 30 days to go (on the previous lease) I go 'okay Lord' I jumped in the car looking for a place to go. I was going this way and I saw 'tack, tack'.”

Mr Vitale D'Amico explained he'd come across the rental vacancy sign being knocked into the ground outside the property.

"I go 'okay - mine'.”

The laid-back beach lifestyle reminds him of his homeland. With a small number of free range chickens that roam his property and the Queenslander next door - which will go too if and when the highrise is built - Mr Vitale D'Amico admits the the chickens will also be sad to give up their ocean views.

The 66-year-old said it was about a year ago when he was first informed by his landlord that the high-rise was planned for the block.

"I don't have a lease any more,” he said.

"I'm still paying the rent every week but we're on standby.

"When the bulldozer comes, I'll say 'hang on', and I'll cross the road then.

"I don't want to leave, it's beautiful here.

"We've lived along the foreshore since the girls were little and we walked with the pram.”

Despite not knowing when or where they'll go next, Mr Vitale D'Amico isn't worried, he knows its all part of a higher plan.

"Everything I do is for Jesus,” he said.