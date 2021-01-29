WELL DESERVED: Grants help volunteers who help others

Childers is known as a tight-knit community that rallies to help others in need and two local charities that do just that have welcomed a well-deserved grant, allowing them to upgrade and construct new facilities.

The St Vincent De Pauls op-shop which has been operating in Childers since the 80s has been renovated and St Joseph’s Conference Centre of Charity has had a site constructed, after receiving $20,000 in government funding.

St Joseph's Conference vice president Trish Clutterbuck inside the renovated Vinnies op-shop in Childers. Picture: Rhylea Millar

St Joseph’s Conference president Geoff Parker said the organisation assists hundreds of struggling locals, tourists and backpackers each year.

“Centre of Charity assists anyone in the community who requires our assistance, whether it be on a daily or monthly basis and people who are struggling to make ends meet and we are available 24/7,” Mr Parker said.

“We assist with food and groceries and offer assistance to people that need help paying things like their utility bills and car registration.

“Early last year (as a result of COVID-19) we had about 300 to 400 backpackers in Gayndah to assist, but a number of people do come through the centre on a weekly basis.”

Keith Pitt with St Joseph's Conference president Geoff Parker and vice-president Trish Clutterbuck. Picture: Rhylea Millar

Covering Childers and out to Mt Perry, Mundubbera, Biggenden, Gayndah and Buxton, Mr Parker said the volunteers assist people impacted by drought, bushfires and job loss.

Mr Parker said the funding was crucial for volunteers working in the Vinnies store which before the upgrades did not have access to power, computers or airconditioning.

He said the amenities were now 100% as a result of the renovation.

The funding is part of the Federal Government’s Stronger Communities Program, an initiative that has assisted more than 50 projects to date across the region.

Renovations inside the op-shop included new lighting, airconditioning and I.T equipment, as well as wall art. Picture: Rhylea Millar

Federal Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt said the grants program helps community groups and organisations to fund essentials including new kitchens, amenities and libraries.

“The shop had no designated staffroom or kitchen and the sorting area was inadequate, so these improvements have given the volunteers a much more productive environment,” Mr Pitt said.

“While the Commonwealth may have contributed $20,000 towards the bricks and mortar, the volunteers are the beating heart of this community.”

The new library corner at the Childers op-shop. Picture: Rhylea Millar

Local elder representative Jenny Woodman said she once ran a coffee store with her family in the building where the op-shop now resides, to give young people in the area a place to gather.

Investing in a pinball machine, pool table and pizza oven, it quickly became a second home for many.

“The wonderful thing is that it’s still being used today to help people, so God has had his hand in the building for many years,” Ms Woodman said.

“I would like to thank St Vincent De Paul for allowing us to be part of this vigil opening and we pray that it will be used for many more years to come.”

Deputy Mayor and Division 2 Councillor Bill Trevor thanked the Federal Government and MP for their contribution.

“St Vincent De Paul plays a pivotal role in helping people within our community,” he said.

“As we grow we change and there are a lot of people moving to this community that have left behind their support systems and consequently, they’re looking to us as locals to assist.

“This has always been a caring community that looks after one another and what we’re here today celebrating is just an extension of what has been happening here for a long time.”

Federal Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt unveiled the plaque at the official opening of the renovated op-shop and newly constructed centre. Picture: Rhylea Millar

If you are struggling or require assistance, please phone St Joseph’s Conference Centre on 0457 183 360 or the St Vinnies Childers op-shop on 4126 1822.

Grants of up to $20,000 are available for community projects, as part of round six of the Stronger Communitities Program, with expressions of interest open until February 19.

For more information, visit keithpitt.com.au