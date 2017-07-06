26°
Well-being tips to ward off winter woes

6th Jul 2017 5:13 PM
KEEP WARM: Cancer Council Queensland is encouraging people to stay healthy during winter.
KEEP WARM: Cancer Council Queensland is encouraging people to stay healthy during winter. Tessa Mapstone

DON'T let low temperatures take a toll on your health.

Being proactive about your health will help you ward off illness and get you in tip-top shape, according to Cancer Council Queensland CEO Chris McMillan.

Ms McMillan said people should stay hydrated, eat well, keep exercising and stress less and stay connected.

Unlike in summer when a sweat session can leave us gasping for a cold drink, dehydration is much less noticeable during the colder months.

Ms McMillan said people shouldn't let the cold and reduced sunlight during winter get them down.

She said socialising helped strengthen the immune system by keeping people active and reducing stress levels. Her advice is to avoid the temptation to stay on the couch.

Ms McMillan suggested people could:

  • Enjoy dinner with friends
  • Wrap up warm and go for a walk in the park with family
  • Plan a date with your partner
  • Simply find something they enjoy doing

With one-third of all cancers preventable through lifestyle changes, Ms McMillan said it was important to lower your risk of cancer by enjoying a healthy diet, being physically active every day and maintaining a healthy body weight.

Prioritise your health and happiness this winter and make it the best one yet!

For more information, go to the website www.cancerqld.org.au.

Topics:  bundaberg cancer council queensland cold winter

