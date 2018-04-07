Welsford snatches scratch race gold despite broken visor

BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA - APRIL 07: Sam Welsford of Australia celebrates winning gold in the Men's 15km Scratch Race Final on day three of the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games at Anna Meares Velodrome on April 7, 2018 on the Brisbane, Australia. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA - APRIL 07: Sam Welsford of Australia celebrates winning gold in the Men's 15km Scratch Race Final on day three of the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games at Anna Meares Velodrome on April 7, 2018 on the Brisbane, Australia. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images) Ryan Pierse

CYCLING: A broken visor couldn't stop a sensational Sam Welsford from snatching the 15km scratch race gold medal.

The Sunshine Coast-based Australian Cycling Academy rider timed his run perfectly.

The Western Australian mowed down Englishman Ethan Hayter, who had led by more than half a lap for the back-half of the 60-lap race, while fumbling with his visor down the back straight.

"Coming into the last lap my visor was falling off and I was mid-sprint so didn't want to adjust it, and it fell off in the last couple of minutes anyway," he said.

"I'm over the moon, my second goal and this race is such a lottery, 60 laps and lucky enough I caught him last lap."

It fell off while Welsford held off fast-finished New Zealander Campbell Stewart and Englishman Christopher Latham in the final metres, the 22-year-old claiming his second gold medal of the Commonwealth Games.

"That was such a hard race, it was on from the start and I had to be patient and my teammates are amazing," Welsford said.

"Cam Meyer and Leigh Howard, hats off to them, they were in every move and looked after me all race. I think Australia, the whole team is so tight nit and it's showing in the results this week.

"They were in every move. They were looking after me all race. Those guys, credit to the team.

"I think Australia - Australia, the whole team, is so tight-knit. It showed in the results this week."

Welsford won gold in the team pursuit, then missed the medal races in the individual pursuit despite setting a new Games record in a time that would have won gold at Glasgow in 2014.

Australian teammate Jordan Kerby, the former world champion who finished fourth in the individual pursuit, described Welsford as the "most talented track rider of our generation".

After his from-the-clouds effort to win on the line, who could argue?