Welfare recipient: Don’t waste money on drug tests, give us jobs

ALL Alex Berghuis wants is a fair go.

The 23-year-old today spoke out against drug tests for welfare recipients, instead urging the Morrison Government to spend the money in creating job opportunities for the unemployed.

Alex said he had turned his radar to Brisbane to find a job after ongoing struggles to consistently find work in his home town.

The Morrison government will have another go at passing legislation to trial drug testing for welfare recipients when parliament sits this week, its first gathering after the long winter break.

It’s an issue that has already been rejected by the Senate previously.

But Finance Minister Mathias Cormann is defiant, saying the government believes that drug addiction is a barrier to Australians on Newstart getting into the workforce.

“I think it would be ridiculous to spend so much on drug testing,” said Alex, who is on the Cashless Debit Card.

“Instead of creating more issues, find a solution.

“I can assure you’d I’d much rather be working every day and having money.

“I’m two weeks behind in my rent... it’s been my friends helping me out.”

He said it was a challenge finding a long-term job in Bundy.

Alex said despite going to university, he was struggling to consistently find work and had applied for numerous “odd job” positions with labour hire groups.

“I’m looking at Brisbane...no wonder Bundy has an ageing population, there’s no work opportunities here.”

He said he felt stronger against the mandatory drug testing than the cashless card, which he said hadn’t had a huge impact.