Welfare card will be 'assessed' after twelve months

Carlie Walker
by

THE ROLLOUT of the Cashless Debit Card will cost less than $1000 per participant, Federal member for Hinkler Keith Pitt says.

"The Hinkler electorate rollout of the Cashless Debit Card will cost less than the rollout in Ceduna or East Kimberley due to significantly lower upfront costs," he said.

"It is expected that the long-term run costs will be less than $1000 per participant."

The announcement that the card would be unrolled in Hervey Bay and Bundaberg was made this week.

At the moment there are no plans to expand to other regions, with Mr Pitt saying the government was focused on ensuring the program succeeded in Hinkler and the Goldfields region.

"The card will be rolled out progressively from early 2018 in the Hinkler electorate.

"Welfare recipients who are 35 years of age and under who receive Newstart, Youth Allowance (Job seeker), Parenting Payment (Single) or Parenting Payment (Partnered) will be automatically placed onto the card."

Mr Pitt said the card would be assessed after 12 months.

He dismissed any claims of ties between the government and Indue, the company that will provide the card, saying that the process was completely above board.

"These claims are completely false," he said.

"The procurement process was in accordance with the Commonwealth Procurement Rules, relevant legislation, policies and probity principles."
 

Fraser Coast Chronicle
