Welcome to Bundy: Political no man's land

OPINION: I FEAR Bundy is becoming the political equivalent of what was termed no man's land in the first World War.

We have the south-east below us (Labor/Greens territory) and regional Queensland seemingly all around us (LNP/One Nation land)...for some reason the regional cut off seems to be Rockhampton to the north and inland.

On the weekend Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk and her deputy Jackie Trad were all smiles as they released details about big infrastructure plans for the state; or should I say the south-east corner. The ALP flag was flying high.

Then yesterday, Opposition leader Deb Frecklington hit back, accusing the government of bypassing the regions.

"It's incredible that Labor has missed this opportunity and it shows how little Annastacia Palaszczuk cares about the future of regional Queensland,” Ms Frecklington said in her statement.

I could almost picture her, Akubra hat on, as she wrote her media statement serving it up to those in the big smoke.

Ms Frecklington outlined a water infrastructure policy for regional Queensland. There were wins in it for the regions of Cairns, Townsville, Mackay and Rockhampton. I didn't see any reference to Bundy.

It may be a cynic, but since last year's Queensland election, we've seen both our Premier and Ms Frecklington once each.

That's as many times as we have seen Prince Charles and at least he stayed overnight.

In fact the Premier's visit was to host His Royal Highness, while Ms Frecklington dropped in four days before Christmas.

Mayor Jack Dempsey has spoken publicly about our region missing out in the federal Budget. With a state Budget just around the corner let us hope we see something of substance for our region.

I'd love to be proven wrong.