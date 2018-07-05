Welcome to Bundy: District gets three new cops

NEW OFFICERS: Constables Hayden Busk, Cameron Bass and Maddy Strohfelde will be stationed in Bundaberg for a year.

THREE new police officers, fresh from the academy, are set to start their first shifts in Bundaberg this week after the station welcomed them with open arms.

Constables Cameron Bass, Maddy Strohfelde and Hayden Busk will be stationed in the district for 12 months to gain on-the-job training and mentoring.

Yesterday morning Acting Inspector Glenn Cameron said having more officers in the region was always a bonus.

"The enthusiasm that the new police bring rubs off on the station, so we're always willing to take on and welcome more police officers," he said.

The three new officers will work directly with field training officers in conducting general duties as well as responding to 000 calls.

Act Insp Cameron said the officers would also be exposed to crime scenes, detectives, the Bargara station and other special areas like the road policing unit.

"It's important to have the on-the-job training because the first seven months (at police academy) are mostly theory and scenario-based training," he said.

"This is the first opportunity that they'll get to put that training into play in a real life situation."

Originally from the Gold Coast hinterland, first year Constable Cameron Bass said while he was both nervous and excited to start working as an operational police officer, he wanted to be a role model for the younger generations.

"I was fortunate enough when I was younger to know quite a number of police officers and they were always really good role models ... and that inspired me to try and follow in their footsteps and hopefully inspire some other young people eventually as well," he said.

The influx of three fresh officers is the first arrival of new uniformed officers in the district in 18 months, according to State Member for Bundaberg David Batt.

"These officers will learn a lot in Bundaberg and hopefully they'll stay and become permanent officers here," he said.

Eager to learn, former Rockhampton resident Constable Hayden Busk said he had "always had a passion for helping people" and wanted to bring his best to the community.

He said in terms of the future, working in the dog squad had always interested him, but that he was keen to explore all areas before deciding on a career path.

Constable Maddy Strohfelde, born in Bundaberg but from Yeppoon, said she was more interested in the Criminal In-

vestigation Branch as a potential next step. "I've always just wanted to help out the community," she said.