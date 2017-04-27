25°
News

Welcome to Bundaberg, Australia's dole capital

Carolyn Booth
| 27th Apr 2017 5:00 AM
Bundaberg is the country's dole capital.
Bundaberg is the country's dole capital. Mike Knott BUN101214CENTRE1

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

IT'S an unenviable title, but Bundaberg can lay claim to being the dole capital of Australia, with more residents living on the unemployment benefit than anywhere else in the country.

That's not per capita or an average, that's 4465 people receiving the Newstart Allowance that live in the 4670 postcode - the largest number for any Australian postcode area.

The December quarter figures from the Department of Social Services show Bundaberg tops the list, followed by Cairns (postcode 4870) with 4353 people, and Sydney's Liverpool area (postcode 2170) third with 4260 people on the dole.

Member for Leichhardt Warren Entsch, whose electorate includes Cairns, said there were jobs in fruit picking, milking sheds and even cafes that were being snubbed by Australians

"There's no shortage of jobs, just a shortage of people that are prepared to take them," he said.

"The reality it there are jobs out there; they may not be their dream job, but it's a bloody job."

It's a view many shared on social media, with NewsMail readers expressing their opinions online.

"There are jobs if you want to work. People say 'I apply for every job that comes up'. How about walking the streets and handing in resumes and actually dress appropriately when doing so," Jodie Onoprienko said.

"I moved away and came back and had two jobs the day I was back. Maybe not jobs I loved, but you do it until you find what you want."

But the figures also mount a case for decentralisation - a plan to relocate Federal Government departments to the regions, giving residents in those areas the opportunity to secure public servant positions.

Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt backs the move.

"Ultimately there needs to be jobs available for people to apply for and this is where decentralisation can also help," he said.

"I'm a passionate advocate of decentralisation; people in regional Australia deserve the benefits of government departments and the careers and flow-on benefits they bring just as much as those living in capital cities."

WHAT YOU GET

Fortnightly Newstart Allowance payments vary depending on the recipients' circumstances, but the maximum amounts are:

Single, no children: $535.60

Single with a dependant child or children: $579.30

Single, aged 60 or over, after nine continuous months on payment: $579.30

Partnered: $483.60 (each)

 

 

WHAT OUR POLLIES SAY:

 

Federal Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt
Federal Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt Mike Knott BUN071016PARK2

Federal Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt

We need to continue to build the economy - the more strings to its bow the better - and the government is doing this in a number of ways.

We've reduced the company tax rate, we brought ex-HMAS Tobruk to the region to be developed as a major tourism destination, we've upgraded the Bruce Hwy and
we're investing in water infrastructure for Queensland, and business confidence is on the rise.

Housing is affordable and the lifestyle is second to none in the regions - who wouldn't want to live here?


 

 

MP for Bundaberg Leanne Donaldson.
MP for Bundaberg Leanne Donaldson. Paul Donaldson BUN041116DON2



Member for Bundaberg Leanne Donaldson

These figures prove that the Federal Government has forgotten about regional Queensland, particularly Bundaberg.

Successive LNP sitting members have failed to deliver any meaningful improvement in the jobs situation in Bundaberg.

Jobs is the number one priority for the Palaszczuk Government and we are doing all we can to create jobs where they are needed most.

The Queensland Government has implemented a number of job-generation initiatives, including the Back to Work Regional Employment Program.

 

Bundaberg Mayor Jack Dempsey,
Bundaberg Mayor Jack Dempsey, Mike Knott BUN141116LAND3

Bundaberg Mayor Jack Dempsey

I firmly believe our region has so much to offer by way of opportunities and as a council we have been working towards evolving those opportunities into job creation projects.

Our opportunities lay within the diverse nature of our region.

We are not dependant on one economic driver such as the resource sector.

We are expanding the diversity that exists here in agriculture, health services, tourism and education.

Our Open for Development initiative has attracted about $160 million in projects.
 

Bundaberg News Mail
'The largest wage cut since the Great Depression'

'The largest wage cut since the Great Depression'

UNIONS will use Labour Day in Bundaberg to call on the Federal Government to stop cuts to penalty rates.

Kepnock residents call for off-leash dog area

RUN FREE: Friends of Stehbens Park is calling on Bundaberg Regional Council to consider the area as an off-leash park.

Friends of Stehbens Park wants an off-leash area

Thumbs up to Vanish Ink

Thumbs up, thumbs down

LETTER: Secret council dealings

The Bundaberg Council Chambers, Ron Bridges exposes secret dealings.

Letter to the Editor

Local Partners

He used nails to stop landmines going 'bang'

PEACEKEEPER in the Royal Marines Commando and now Childers resident, Colin Deller-Smith marched in yesterday's Anzac Day parade.

Students meet and greet war canines

Military Police Dog Element Private Andrew Tove and Private Aleksander Nigalis with military police dogs Indie and Nitro.

Military Police Dogs visit school.

Grinspoon is happy to help with flood appeal

BACK ON THE ROAD: Grinspoon remain happy to assist with Lismore's flood recovery.

"Lismore is the birthplace of Grinspoon... we owe that community"

New business venture will get you fit

PADDLE OUT: Member for Burnett Stephen Bennett and Lani Chalmers are looking forward to the Woodgate Beach Kayak and Paddleboard Hire's come-and-try day this weekend.

Woodgate Beach Kayak and Paddleboard Hire is opening this Saturday

Play School live concert coming to Fraser Coast

Come and celebrate with Big Ted, Little Ted, Humpty and Jemima at the Birthday Party for Play School.

Find out when and where to get tickets.

Bill Cosby: Embattled comic breaks silence on future

BILL Cosby has broken his two-year silence to say he is completely blind and working on new jokes in the hope of performing again.

Shania Twain to drop first album in 15 years

Shania Twain

Shania Twain is about to drop her first album since 2002.

What's on the big screen this week

Dave Bautista and Pom Klementieff in a scene from Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 2.

GUARDIANS of the Galaxy is back with even more laughs.

Grinspoon is happy to help with flood appeal

BACK ON THE ROAD: Grinspoon remain happy to assist with Lismore's flood recovery.

"Lismore is the birthplace of Grinspoon... we owe that community"

Miss Universe stage 'nothing like the movies'

COMPEITION READY: Aquila Bergstrom is vying for shot at the Miss Universe Australia crown.

Coast beauty vies for Miss Universe Australia chance

Matt Preston tucks into ninth season of MasterChef

MasterChef judge Matt Preston returns for a ninth season of the reality cooking show.

Humble vegetable is set to get a makeover on popular cooking show.

Flamboyant British judge joins new season of House Rules

Laurence Llewelyn Bowen joins Channel Seven's House Rules.

Designer Laurence Llewelyn Bowen joins Seven's reality reno show

CHARACTER FILLED HOME ON AN ACRE, 10 MINUTES TO BUNDABERGS C.B.D AND 10 MINUTES TO THE BEAUTIFUL BARGARA BEACH

135 Sauers Road, Kalkie 4670

House 4 3 2 $499,000

A character filled home hand built by the well-respected Bundaberg builder Alan Gibbs in the year 2000. Featuring high cathedral ceilings, tumble bricks, the use...

5 bedroom Queenslander + 2 bedroom Unit on 89 Acres with Sea Breezes

388 Booyan Road, Moore Park Beach 4670

Rural 7 3 4 $825000

Magnificent 5 bedroom Queenslander. A separate 2 bedroom fully self-contained unit ideal for family member/teenager or manager's residence. 2 + car accommodation...

4B/R ON 1.36HA BELOW REPLACEMENT VALUE

98 Blairs Road, Sharon 4670

Rural 4 2 5 Offers above...

SUBMIT OFFERS 4 B/R double brick home -large home ideal family living on 3 +acres only 10 minutes drive to Bundaberg. Owner selling for less than replacement...

5 bedroom Queenslander + 2 bedroom Unit on 89 Acres with Sea Breezes

388 Booyan Road, Moore Park Beach 4670

House 7 3 4 $825,000

Magnificent 5 bedroom Queenslander. A separate 2 bedroom fully self-contained unit ideal for family member/teenager or manager's residence. 2 + car accommodation...

4B/R ON 1.36HA BELOW REPLACEMENT VALUE

98 Blairs Road, Sharon 4670

House 4 2 5 Offers above...

SUBMIT OFFERS 4 B/R double brick home -large home ideal family living on 3 +acres only 10 minutes drive to Bundaberg. Owner selling for less than replacement...

HOLE IN ONE WITH BOTH THE OCEAN AND GOLF COURSE AT YOUR DOORSTEP

154 Barolin Esplanade, Coral Cove 4670

House 4 2 3 OFFERS OVER...

Many would say that life does not get any better than waking up and looking out over the beautiful Pacific Ocean every day but it certainly does if you live at 154...

YOU WILL BE IMPRESSED - 3 BEDROOMS PLUS OFFICE and SOLAR

45 Jefferis Street, Bundaberg North 4670

House 3 2 2 $299,000

This absolute must see property is your opportunity buy a modern affordable family home in a great location with all the necessities at a price sure to...

IDEAL BRICK STARTER OR INVESTMENT

22 Thomas Thomsen Drive, Thabeban 4670

House 3 1 1 $199,000

Are you looking for a good starter first home or investment property without breaking the bank? Positioned just short walking distance to daycare centres, public...

YOU WILL NOT FIND BETTER VALUE THAN HERE

2 / 62 Electra Street, Bundaberg West 4670

Unit 3 2 1 $235,000

Positioned in a small boutique complex of 5 townhouses with great street appeal and located in a very handy location just a short walk to Friendly Society Hospital...

IMMACULATE, LOADED WITH EXTRAS AND OVERLOOKING PARK

2 Emery Court, Avenell Heights 4670

House 4 2 2 $357,500

This immaculate rendered Errol Bauer built home is perfect for those wanting position, space and convenience plus an elegant solution to the everyday standard.

Couple gets rich renovating run-down city homes

RENO RADICALS: Baden and Nelson Marino-Hall have turned three Toowoomba homes around for profit, saying the Garden City was a haven for renovators like themselves.

The couple has already turned around three homes

Townhouse pitch raises questions over 'high density'

BIG PLANS: Residents have a chance to offer their opinion on plans to build 42 townhouses at Raceview.

Developer plans 42 townhouses for Ipswich suburb

7 million dollar city homes for sale right now

3 Keira Court, Blue Mountain Heights.

Here are seven of Toowoomba's best, and most expensive, houses

'Raping and pillaging': Landlord's anger with nightmare cost

Chris Duane, who is chairman of the body corporate for Terralina Court, says insurance companies are charging too much for premiums.

BODY corporate boss unleashes on huge costs dumped on home owners.

Lisa Curry and fiance sell up Sunshine Coast property

I'm a Celebrity, Get me Out of Here! contestant Lisa Curry with partner Mark Tabone after being evicted from the South African jungle. Picture: Dylan Robinson ***EMBARGOED 7:30pm March 9th***

Plans for dream home on hold at Mount Mellum place on market

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!