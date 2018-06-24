Welcome relief with rain on the way for Bundy

Braden Krebs takes cover during the wet weather in Bundaberg.

Braden Krebs takes cover during the wet weather in Bundaberg. Mike Knott BUN301117WET1

THE only places that haven't been dry around the Bundaberg region this month are the pubs.

Rainfall for the month of June to date is well below average.

The first three-and-a-half weeks of the month saw less than one millimetre of rain fall around the region.

The average for the first month of winter is 55mm.

A reprieve, however, could be in the wind come Wednesday.

Weatherzone meteorologist Graeme Brittain said by mid-week, conditions could become unsettled as a low pressure trough moves in from the south east.

Mr Brittain said the developing weather system would start to move in on Tuesday and the heaviest rainfall would hit the region by Wednesday.

"There will be showers on Tuesday and more persistent rain, about 10mm, on Wednesday,” he said.

"And then more showers on Thursday.”

Over the three-day weather event the region could see anywhere between 5-10mm of rain - hardly drought-busting, but it's a start.

"It's well below the average of 55mm,” Mr Brittain said.

"This rainfall will help bridge the gap with the average.”

For the remainder of this weekend, residents can expect a sunny Sunday afternoon with a maximum of 24 degrees and not much wind.

Tomorrow's maximum will be 23 degrees with a minimum temperature of 11 degrees in the morning.

Tuesday and Wednesday will see warmer mornings with a minimum of 13 and 14 degrees, while maximums for both days will reach 23 degrees.