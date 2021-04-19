Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Hinkler MP Keith Pitt said the HomeBuilder package had been a success.
Hinkler MP Keith Pitt said the HomeBuilder package had been a success.
News

WELCOME HOMEBUILDER: Pitt praises building initiative

Mikayla Haupt
19th Apr 2021 6:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt has commended the success of the HomeBuilder initiative amid news the construction starting requirement would be extended for existing applicants.

HomeBuilder provides eligible owner-occupiers (including first home buyers) with a grant to build a new home or substantially renovate an existing home.

“We see in media reports today the Treasury estimated some $30 billion worth of construction activity off the back of the HomeBuilder package,” Mr Pitt said on Friday.

Mr Pitt said in Queensland some 26,000 grants had been approved and the best thing we can do it to get people out there in the construction sector.

He said if you’re a first homebuyer it’s the option to get your first home, and secondly, if you’re working in the sector it assures you’ve got a very large pipeline of projects coming through.

“And all the reports I’m getting are that our builders are pretty much overrun and what a good position to be in,” he said.

Mr Pitt said while this contributed to the demand for employment, it was a “good thing”.

“As I said 26,000 grants means 26,000 new homes: that is more supply in terms of housing stock that should help the shortfall in terms of housing availability,” he said.

The government recently announced it would continue its support for the residential construction sector by extending the construction commencement requirement for all applicants from six months to 18 months from when the eligible contract was signed.

For more information click here.

MORE STORIES

hinkler mp keith pitt
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Son rides e-scooters to work after mum caught drink driving

        Premium Content Son rides e-scooters to work after mum caught drink driving

        News A few wines while watching Netflix has ended with a woman facing court after she chose to drive.

        • 19th Apr 2021 5:00 AM
        Why means to ‘save’ properties from flood risk sunk

        Premium Content Why means to ‘save’ properties from flood risk sunk

        News Bundaberg Regional Council’s infrastructure department explains what would be...

        • 19th Apr 2021 5:00 AM
        ‘Very compelling’ plan could save COVID-19 jab rollout

        Premium Content ‘Very compelling’ plan could save COVID-19 jab rollout

        Health Proposal for pharmacists to join COVID-19 jab rollout sooner

        • 19th Apr 2021 5:37 AM
        Truth behind ‘blitz on bail’ program revealed

        Premium Content Truth behind ‘blitz on bail’ program revealed

        Crime Palaszczuk Government’s ‘blitz on bail’ cuts reviews, appeals

        • 19th Apr 2021 5:18 AM