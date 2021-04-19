WELCOME HOMEBUILDER: Pitt praises building initiative

Hinkler MP Keith Pitt said the HomeBuilder package had been a success.

Hinkler MP Keith Pitt said the HomeBuilder package had been a success.

Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt has commended the success of the HomeBuilder initiative amid news the construction starting requirement would be extended for existing applicants.

HomeBuilder provides eligible owner-occupiers (including first home buyers) with a grant to build a new home or substantially renovate an existing home.



“We see in media reports today the Treasury estimated some $30 billion worth of construction activity off the back of the HomeBuilder package,” Mr Pitt said on Friday.

Mr Pitt said in Queensland some 26,000 grants had been approved and the best thing we can do it to get people out there in the construction sector.

He said if you’re a first homebuyer it’s the option to get your first home, and secondly, if you’re working in the sector it assures you’ve got a very large pipeline of projects coming through.

“And all the reports I’m getting are that our builders are pretty much overrun and what a good position to be in,” he said.

Mr Pitt said while this contributed to the demand for employment, it was a “good thing”.

“As I said 26,000 grants means 26,000 new homes: that is more supply in terms of housing stock that should help the shortfall in terms of housing availability,” he said.

The government recently announced it would continue its support for the residential construction sector by extending the construction commencement requirement for all applicants from six months to 18 months from when the eligible contract was signed.

For more information click here.

MORE STORIES