Welcome gift for students going back to school

HELPING HANDS: Sorting backpacks of school supplies are, from left , Karyn Slayter, Farin Gray, Dylan Green (kneeling), Stirling Eggmolesse, Jenny Springham and Janelle Test, of the IWC Family & Communities team. SImon Young

CHILDREN and teenagers from families in need across the region will be starting the new school year with a bagful of donated supplies thanks to community gifts.

More than 30 backpacks containing notebooks, pens, pencil cases, rulers and other essentials have been handed out by community organisation IWC over the past fortnight.

"IWC works in a region of high disadvantage, and we know the vital difference a small contribution such as essential student supplies can make to families who are finding it hard to make ends meet,” IWC corporate manager Leanne Connors said.

IWC is non-government, Aboriginal community-controlled and a registered charity.

It offers health, well-being, family and community services to both Indigenous and non-Indigenous people in the Bundaberg and Wide Bay Burnett region.

"We received a range of school student items from the Knitting 4 Brisbane's Needy and St Peter's Lutheran College in Indooroopilly, and our own local radio station MMM also donated school bags,” Ms Connors told the NewsMail.

"These have all been provided to children and teens who really appreciate them, and put them to good use as the new school year gets under way.”

The school bags and supplies were provided to both primary and high school-age children and teens in need throughout the region.

The IWC Bundaberg Medical Centre and Bundaberg Dental Practice is open to all, with a particular focus on the vulnerable and disadvantaged individuals living in the community.