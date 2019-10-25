Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
SHED FIRE: A fire occurred in a shed on Gooburrum Road, in Welcome Creek on Wednesday night.
SHED FIRE: A fire occurred in a shed on Gooburrum Road, in Welcome Creek on Wednesday night.
News

Welcome Creek shed fire causes significant damage, after batteries left on charge

Rhylea Millar
25th Oct 2019 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FIREFIGHTERS have attended to a shed fire, which started after toy car batteries were left to charge.

Neighbours notified emergency services to the blaze, after they heard noises coming from the three-bay garage next door.

The shed fire, which was located at the rear of the property on Gooburrum Rd in Welcome Creek, started at 9.30pm on Wednesday night.

When QFES arrived at the scene, they had to force entry to the shed to gain access, where they discovered toy car batteries on charge and signs to indicate the fire originated from the power point.

Significant damage was caused to the shed and the entire contents of the shed were destroyed, including the Ford Falcon Sedan and Nissan Patrol utility.

The male resident was asleep in his house at the time of the incident and confirmed that he had placed the batteries on charge, prior to going to bed.

Results from further investigation has indicated that the fire was not suspicious.

bundaberg bundaberg fire emergency emergency services fire fire and rescue qfes qfs shed fire
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Alpaca therapy is helping to shear the love with all

    premium_icon Alpaca therapy is helping to shear the love with all

    News Alpaca therapy is now available as a Yandaran farm offer the service to the Bundaberg community

    • 25th Oct 2019 5:30 AM
    Separate forums to drive regional policy

    premium_icon Separate forums to drive regional policy

    News A NEWLY created economic forum has been created, despite another already being held...

    • 25th Oct 2019 5:00 AM
    ‘Out in the cold’: MP says region missing out on fair share

    premium_icon ‘Out in the cold’: MP says region missing out on fair share

    News The LNP carry on with its political battle for state government funding for...

    • 25th Oct 2019 5:00 AM
    Auction sales surge thanks to high attendances

    premium_icon Auction sales surge thanks to high attendances

    News BUNDABERG’S property auctions have boomed in the last year with some sales seeing...

    • 25th Oct 2019 5:00 AM