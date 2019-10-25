Welcome Creek shed fire causes significant damage, after batteries left on charge

SHED FIRE: A fire occurred in a shed on Gooburrum Road, in Welcome Creek on Wednesday night.

FIREFIGHTERS have attended to a shed fire, which started after toy car batteries were left to charge.

Neighbours notified emergency services to the blaze, after they heard noises coming from the three-bay garage next door.

The shed fire, which was located at the rear of the property on Gooburrum Rd in Welcome Creek, started at 9.30pm on Wednesday night.

When QFES arrived at the scene, they had to force entry to the shed to gain access, where they discovered toy car batteries on charge and signs to indicate the fire originated from the power point.

Significant damage was caused to the shed and the entire contents of the shed were destroyed, including the Ford Falcon Sedan and Nissan Patrol utility.

The male resident was asleep in his house at the time of the incident and confirmed that he had placed the batteries on charge, prior to going to bed.

Results from further investigation has indicated that the fire was not suspicious.