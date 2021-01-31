Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Weis' Keith Head and Stewart Eddie.
Weis' Keith Head and Stewart Eddie.
News

Weis factory worker shares fond memories of iconic brand

Will Hunter
30th Jan 2021 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Stewart Eddie had mixed emotions as the final Weis bar rolled off the production line, marking the closure of the iconic ice cream's Toowoomba production facility.

Mr Eddie, the R and D manager, has worked for the company for more than a decade, returning from interstate employment to take up a position at the factory.

A born-and-bred Toowoomba resident, his vivid memories of the brand stretch back to his time growing up in the city.

"As a young fella growing up in Toowoomba, there was nothing better than pulling a Weis bar out of the freezer," Mr Eddie said.

"I remember driving past the factory as a young fella in the car and seeing the horses playing in the back paddock.

"For me personally to journey all the way around the eastern part of Australia and then back home to Toowoomba and home to Weis was special."

Mr Eddie was one of 62 employees remaining at the factory prior to yesterday's closure.

Unilever's shock decision to shutter the factory was made in December 2019, with production of the Toowoomba icon moving to New South Wales.

Speaking to The Chronicle on the Toowoomba factory's final day of operation, he called its closure the "end of an era".

"I think the way I would say it is that it was a difficult day when the announcement was made," Mr Eddie said.

"But our mission was really clear. We needed to make sure that we landed Weis production in Sydney at the same standard as we make as Toowoomba."

Mr Eddie said the best part of working at the Weis factory had been the people.

"We've worked as a team, and we have each other's back," he said.

"I'm grateful for the opportunities that I've had to work in a place with such dedicated and loyal staff."

 

Originally published as Weis factory worker shares fond memories of iconic city brand

toowoomba business
Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Storm warning active ahead of widespread rain, cyclone

        Premium Content Storm warning active ahead of widespread rain, cyclone

        Weather The Bureau of Meteorology is warning that parts of southeast Queensland could be hit by severe thunderstorms today.

        Man flown to hospital after highway crash

        Premium Content Man flown to hospital after highway crash

        News Emergency crews were called to the crash on the Bruce Highway just before 11.30pm.

        ROADSHOW: Small business Minister to visit Bundy

        Premium Content ROADSHOW: Small business Minister to visit Bundy

        News During her visit the Minister will exchange ideas and insights with small business...

        PHOTOS: Beach party heads to the track

        Premium Content PHOTOS: Beach party heads to the track

        News The rain held off for Bundaberg’s first race day of 2021.