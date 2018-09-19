The bizarre trophy spotted on ScoMo’s desk

WHEN Scott Morrison emerged as the victor of yet another leadership spill, his critics were quick to point out he wasn't just the witty ex-tourism director he was made out to be by the Liberals.

They pointed to his time as shadow immigration minister, when he is said to have cynically exploited the issue of asylum seeker arrivals by coining a slogan that would become infamous - "stop the boats".

It was a policy he continued when in charge of the borders in Tony Abbott's Cabinet, and a role for which he copped flack from opponents to refugee detention.

However, it looks like ScoMo doesn't care about the cynics one bit, if a new interview by The New York Times is to be believed.

This is because a reporter from the esteemed US publication spotted something bizarre on the PM's desk.

A journalist from The New York Times spotted the strange object. Picture: AAP Image/Lukas Coch

The journalist described the trophy as a laser-cut block of metal depicting an Asian fishing boat riding over a wave, with thick black lettering that reads: "I stopped these".

And, today AAP photographer Lukas Coch clocked the strange object and took a picture to prove the report was indeed correct.

"His office features a model migrant boat bearing the proud declaration 'I Stopped These,' and a cabinet adorned with a Jesus shrine and a biblical proverb to 'Trust in the Lord,'" the Times journalist wrote.

"Morrison, who did not condemn Trump's infamous travel ban, is never able to convincingly explain how he reconciles his Christian values and the role he plays in dooming children to offshore detention centres."

Mr Coch's picture of the trophy - which was captured during a roundtable meeting to discuss the government's response to the drought at Parliament House in Canberra - is beginning to spur sarcastic responses on Twitter.

Mr Morrison launched Operation Sovereign Borders on September 18, 2013 as a military-led border security operation aimed at stopping maritime people smuggling and reasserting the country's control over its borders.

Along with his successor Peter Dutton, Mr Morrison has never appeared to regret the policy which includes offshore processing and turn-backs of asylum seeker vessels.