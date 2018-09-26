Menu
Evans Head Goes Wild Facebook page is asking people:
Evans Head Goes Wild Facebook page is asking people: "What is this?"
Weird sea creature found on North Coast beach

26th Sep 2018 10:00 AM

WHAT is this?

That's the question being asked by the Facebook group, Evans Head Goes Wild, which posted these photos of a weird-looking sea creature.

"This strange organism was found along Airforce Beach. There were several washed on the sand," the group posted.

"Has anyone seen them before?

"Admin are presently researching it's correct identification and will keep you posted."

There was plenty of speculation from the group's followers.

Des Boorman: "Just a guess but maybe some sort of egg case squid or octopus."

Russell Turner: "Whale sperm?"

Liam Norris: "Looks like it has eggs in it, but yeah I'm not sure what it is."

Morgan Grant: "I haven't seen these specifically before, but I'm fairly confident that this is an egg sac of an invertebrate, probably a mollusc. Several shells make egg capsules (like on the right of the photo) that are attached to the bottom by a stalk like on the left."

The Northern Star will make some enquiries with experts and let you know.

If you have a theory, please email us at news@northernstar.com.au

Lismore Northern Star

