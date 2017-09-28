'Weird and creepy' Bundy rapist loses appeal

Reporter Ross Irby has wander-lust mixed with a sense of adventure, spending way too many years roaming about Australia, its back roads and off-shore foreign lands. Enjoys a yarn, story telling and tales, along with curiosity to find out about the lives and (mis)adventures of others. An off-beat sense of humour, not taking it all too seriously, along with big doses of flexibility/adaptability whatever the situation is the best way to go. You have to have the life experiences to have empathy...

BUNDABERG father Norman Schafer, who was 42 when he raped a 14-year-old girl after giving her alcohol and marijuana, has failed in his Supreme Court appeal against the conviction.

Now aged 45, Schafer was found guilty by a District Court jury in Bundaberg in June last year of three counts of raping the girl in his unit on May 13, 2014 - two of sexual intercourse and one of digital penetration.

He was sentenced to eight years' jail by Judge Michael Shanahan, who in sentencing remarks said Schafer had a lengthy criminal history in three states.

Schafer's victim, who in her evidence described him as "weird and creepy”, went to his unit with an older female friend who wanted "weed”.

She did not really know him and the three of them smoked marijuana and he gave them alcohol.

After the sexual assaults, the girl went to police the same day and lodged a complaint, saying the sexual acts occurred without her consent.

The recorded police interview was admitted as evidence in the trial.

During the trial Schafer, in his defence, maintained the allegations had been made up.

This month in his failed appeal of the convictions, the sole ground of appeal was that the verdicts of the jury were unreasonable in that it was not reasonably open to the jury to be satisfied of his guilt on each of the counts of rape, beyond reasonable doubt.

After consideration by three judges of the Supreme Court, it was determined that from the whole of the evidence it had been open to the jury to be satisfied beyond reasonable doubt that the accused was guilty as charged.

It was found that the girl's evidence under cross-examination could be regarded in her account of the offences as being honest and reliable.

Schafer's appeal was dismissed, and his sentence will stand.