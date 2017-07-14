Weir in town for race day

WINNER: Darren Weir, who trained Bundaberg-owned Melbourne Cup winner Prince Of Penzance (inset), is in Bundaberg today and tomorrow.

RACING fans will be in for a treat today and tomorrow with Australia's number one trainer in the region.

Melbourne-based trainer Darren Weir is in Bundaberg for the Haifa Bundaberg Cup, the largest race meet of the year in the Rum City.

The Melbourne Cup- winning trainer will be attending the Bundy Cup Calcutta Luncheon today before heading to the race day tomorrow to meet fans and tell tales of his career so far.

Weir's trip to the region comes while he is at the top of his game as a trainer.

A trainer for the past 22 years, Weir has won 426 races this season, the most ever in Australian thoroughbred racing history.

He broke his own record of 349, which he set the previous year.

"It's just nice that it's happened,” he told the Herald Sun when he reached his 400th win for the season in Ballarat last month.

"I suppose if you think about it it's more than a winner a day.

"We need to win a large number of races as we have a large number of horses in work.

"It's a nice feat for the staff who work hard and it's a team effort.”

John Allen rides Prince of Penzance in the mounting yard before the Herbert Power Stakes on Caulfield Guineas Day at Caulfield Racecourse in Melbourne, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016. (AAP Image/Julian Smith) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY JULIAN SMITH

Of Weir's 426 wins this season, eight have come from Group 1 races, including this year's Australian Cup, won by Humidor.

The trainer also has a special place in the region's history after helping to guide Bundaberg-owned Prince Of Penzance to the 2015 Melbourne Cup.

The 100-1 chance was famously ridden by Michelle Payne, the first woman to ride to victory in the race that stops the nation.

The horse is part-owned by prominent Bundaberg lawyer Bruce Dalton.

Weir will be at today's Calcutta at The Waves Sports Club. It starts at 12.30pm. The trainer will then head to the Haifa Bundy Cup Race Day tomorrow. General admission tickets are still available for the race day.