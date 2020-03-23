Menu
Weinstein in isolation after catching virus in jail: reports

23rd Mar 2020 7:40 AM

Disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein has reportedly tested positive for coronavirus while in prison for rape and sexual assault.

The 68-year-old is one of two inmates in the maximum-security Erie County prison who have tested positive, officials told CNHI newspapers.

According to Page Six, the state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision wouldn't confirm the report, citing federal health-care privacy law, but confirmed that two inmates at Wende had tested positive for COVID-19.

 

