Weinstein ‘concussed’ in jail before sentencing

Convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein has fallen over in jail and believes he has concussion as he suffers from "pounding" headaches ahead of his rape conviction sentencing this week.

Weinstein is locked in a cell with two other prisoners on New York's notorious Rikers Island, which authorities are planning to shut down because of its atrocious history of prisoner abuse.

The New York Post reports that Weinstein, who has not been allowed to use his notorious walking frame, took a bad fall this weekend and is "miserable," his spokesman said.

The disgraced movie mogul is housed in the North Infirmary Command with two "older gentlemen," his spokesman Juda Engelmayer said.

"He's miserable but trying to be optimistic as best he can," Mr Engelmayer said. "He has had a lot of time to think about his life and be humbled, but he thinks it's going to be a long, uphill battle from here."

Actor Rose McGowan, right, was one of Weinstein’s most vocal accusers. Picture: AP

Weinstein, 67, was ordered held without bail following his February 24 conviction for raping a hairstylist and forcibly performing oral sex on a former Project Runway production assistant.

"It's a prison cell," Mr Engelmayer said.

Weinstein has not been allowed to use his walking frame in jail. Picture: Getty

"It has a sink and toilet, all stainless steel and open."

Adjusting to jail life has been especially difficult without the aid of his walker.

On Saturday night, Weinstein took a tumble after trying to walk on his own. "He fell on his head and thinks he has a concussion," Mr Engelmayer said. "His head has been pounding since yesterday."

Weinstein has a wheelchair but finds it difficult to use, the spokesman said. Weinstein was transferred to Rikers Island on March 5 after spending nearly two weeks at Bellevue Hospital, where he underwent a heart procedure.

The Shakespeare in Love producer faces up to 29 years in prison when he's scheduled to be sentenced Wednesday.