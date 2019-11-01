Menu
Dru Schaffer is accused of dangerous operation of a vehicle causing death following an incident at Mt Tarampa last year.
Crime

Weightlifter in court over death of Mount Tarampa teen

Ross Irby
1st Nov 2019 12:28 PM
FORMER international weightlifter Dru Schaffer has gone before an Ipswich court charged over the death of a 14-year-old girl.

Police charged Schaffer, 57, a taxi driver from Raceview, with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death or grievous bodily harm at Mount Tarampa on Monday, October 8 last year.

Danielle Butterfield, 14, was riding her bicycle at 4.20pm when she was allegedly struck by an orange maxi taxi van travelling east on the Mount Tarampa Road.

She died from her injuries the following Wednesday after being airlifted to Queensland Children's Hospital Hospital in Brisbane.

Danielle had been riding the bicycle that afternoon on the way to feed her horses.

 

Mount Tarampa teen Danielle Butterfield
A police investigation led to Schaffer being charged over the matter nearly 12 months later.

In a brief first mention before Ipswich Magistrates Court, defence lawyer Trevor Hoskin said Schaffer was waiting outside the courtroom with his wife.

Magistrate Virginia Sturgess said Schaffer must sign his bail undertaking. However, Schaffer then walked into the courtroom.

Schaffer represented Australia in weightlifting at the 1986 Commonwealth Games in Edinburgh.

No plea was required to the charge and the matter was adjourned to November 20.

