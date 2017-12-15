Weight lost so charity gains

AFTER: Amanda McGinley said she was feeling much healthier and more motivated after taking out the top gong in the Improvements Fitness Centre challenge.

WHEN Amanda McGinley joined a charity challenge at her local gym, never did she think she would get the best results for fitness and come out on top for the jackpot prize.

The Bundaberg woman said not only had she managed to lose 6.4kg and 9.6% body fat in four weeks, she also had a nice little sum of money, $1170, to give to her chosen charity The Smith Family.

"I joined the challenge to kickstart my fitness and health having lost some motivation over the past year,” she said.

"I am really surprised to be the winner.”

Ms McGinley received personal training from gym co owner Courtney Barbera throughout her challenge, who said she increasingly improved her performance over the four weeks.

"Each week I could see Amanda's fitness improving it was very exciting to see- what was hard the week before become less challenging,” Ms Barbera said.

BEFORE: Amanda McGinley lost 6.4kg as part of the challenge.

"I could really push Amanda and she would just keep going; she definitely tried very hard in her sessions.”

Ms Barbera said each session was quick but super intense and included functional movements, short explosive movements and some weight training.

"However, on other days Amanda was required to do some endurance-based cardio,” she said.

"Amanda lost 9.6% body fat, gained 12.8kg of muscle mass and lost 6.4kg over just four weeks.”

Although the challenge is now over, Ms McGinely said her motivation levels were still at a high just in time for the Christmas period.

"I feel so much better for it - I am motivated to continue and I think it was a good starter to help maintain healthy habits,” she said.

For those wanting to kick start their healthy habits over the break, Ms McGinley said getting the right help was the number one priority.

"Definitely get some assistance, it is a good way to start,” she said.

The team at Improvements helped me stay motivated and the whole experience has made me more aware of healthy habits such as eating in the correct portion sizes and to be more conscious of what you I am eating.”