How this man plans to lose 100kg

WHILE most of us are procrastinating our New Year's resolutions, Yeppoon man Warren Maltby is still going strong a year into his goal of losing 100kg of unwanted weight.

The 36-year-old father has spent the past year losing weight and improving his health the good old fashion way - hard work, exercise and clean eating.

It's this simple method that has seen him shed 25.6kg since February 2018, and still maintain his quality of life.

Now Mr Maltby is inspiring others and on January 13 began the Facebook group One Tonne Wonders to provide a platform for others on a similar weight loss journey.

So far, 77 members from across the region have pledged to lose a collective 1.4 tonnes of weight this year.

Mr Maltby has received many messages from others who were "just desperate and have had enough".

"They're still too afraid to take that first step or walk into a gym like I did," he said.

"I had built a 'fat fort' and was hiding in my body and felt trapped and stuck in place.

"They feel trapped and never thought of seeing a dietician to find out what foods they can tweak and change.

"I want to break down those barriers and make them realise they can help themselves."

Since getting out of his comfort zone, Mr Maltby discovered a passion for helping others.

"It's become a great, well-knit community promoting health and fitness throughout the region and for every person that changes their lifestyle, they will influence others to do the same and hopefully cause a flow-on affect," he said.

"I'm expecting some people to trail off and not everyone will hit their mark, but even if they go under it doesn't matter.

"They're still losing weight."

After initially tackling the challenge on his own, Mr Maltby discovered that the support of others was pivotal to success.

This was one of the reasons he decided to provide a community for others.

"You can't do it on your own, you need friends and support," he said.

"You should get the help of a good dietician and do monthly check-ups.

"My dietician Chris Hughes has been helping me, lets me come in and use the body machine and polices me along the way."

Mr Maltby is currently sitting at 177kg, down from 202.6kg since last February.

"I've done it without shakes or meal replacements. They can work, but I don't think they teach us about good healthy eating habits and lifestyles.

"I also didn't want my kids to see me just having shakes and being grumpy; that's not a healthy lifestyle in the long run."

Although weight loss surgery crossed his mind, Mr Maltby was afraid that his age and weight would be fatal for him during surgery.

"I'm not against surgery but it's not for me," he said.

"I'd like to still be able to go out and have a steak and some veggies, not just a couple of peas and a bit of potato and then boxing up the rest.

"There are people in the Facebook group who've had surgery and I'm absolutely jealous of the results. They've lost 40kg in the same time I lost 20kg, but they're being forced into eating less.

"They can't live the sort of lifestyle that I want to live."

LEADING BY EXAMPLE WITH A HEALTHY AND ACTIVE LIFESTYLE

Mr Maltby's push to battle the bulge came not only from wanting to fight depression and feel happier about his life, but to also be a role model for his family.

"I want to be there longer and be a more active and better dad," he said.

"My ultimate goal would to be under 100kg so I'm aiming for 50kg of weight loss this year and I'm using everything I've learnt over the past year, sticking to meal plans, and then I will bulk up my arms and use up as much of my loose skin as I can through proper exercise.

"I planned this as a three year plan. I believe in a long term process to change my life so I never have to fix it again."

After becoming disheartened with the "perky and perfect" weight loss influencers on social media, Mr Maltby decided to create an online presence that was a lot more realistic and relatable.

"They just tell people 'do what I do and you'll be fine' but they don't share the hard parts," he said.

"I am documenting the whole process. A lot of people tell me I've inspired them and it's encouraged my family as well.

"My eldest son wants to become a personal trainer as well. He's an athletic monster to be honest and I look at how perky and muscular he is compared to me and tell him to stay like this and don't do what I did.

"My kids now know that biscuits and chocolates are only for special occasions and when they're hungry I tell them to grab a piece of fruit instead.

"Our shopping list has changed too. It use to involve lots of things like biscuits and chocolate but now we rarely touch them."

It wasn't an easy transition into his new "clean, simple and healthy meal plan".

When Mr Maltby first began detoxing all the processed foods out of his system, he was rocked with a "very rough" detox.

"The headaches were mind-numbing," he said.

"I couldn't walk around the house with the lights on. It was terrible. I hid like a wounded cat until the headaches were gone.

"But once you get all the processed stuff out of you, everything tastes and smells better.

"I was addicted. I went from being a guy who drank two litres of Pepsi a day to a guy who sometimes has a 600ml Pepsi once a month. Now I can't believe how sweet and different the taste is.

"It's amazing how our brains can so easily make you think you need it."

YOU'RE STILL ALLOWED TO ENJOY LIFE

For those beginning their own weight loss journey, Mr Maltby encourages them to "not be afraid" and to visit their doctor for a check-up and tests.

"The next step is to see a dietician and learn about your relationship with food and what's healthy," he said.

"Don't be discouraged if you gain a little bit one week. You're allowed to enjoy life every now and then. Don't lose motivation and spin out.

"Consider the big picture and don't say 'I'm dieting'. I hate that word.

"It's simply about enjoying life but tweaking everything to suit your eating and your lifestyle so you can achieve your ultimate goal."

If successful, Mr Maltby hopes to continue One Tonne Wonders next year.

To get involved, search One Tonne Wonders on Facebook in the 'groups' section and sent a request to become involved in the weight loss community.

WARREN'S DAY ON A PLATE

Before

Breakfast: Two slice of toast with peanut butter, a coffee with four sugars.

Smoko: A burger or meat pie, two kabanas or crumbed sausages and a can of energy drink.

Lunch: Two minute noodles.

Dinner: Normally a pasta or rice based meal plus seconds, a couple of beers or glasses of milk, a bottle of Pepsi Max.

Average calories: 2450 calories.

After