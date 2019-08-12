Weighing up the wait times between Bundy GPs

Getting in to see a doctor isn't always an easy task.

Getting in to see a doctor isn't always an easy task. Kevin Farmer

THE office coordinator has become my work mother, and the first thing she insisted on when I returned to work after a sick day was to book an appointment with a General Practitioner.

"I don't need one, I'm fine, I don't have time,” I said.

I was having trouble with my ear, but it was assumed I had the flu, given that it has rampaged through our office in a series of waves.

The office manager showed me a phone app called Hot Doc, and it said I could have an appointment within two hours, so with hesitation I phoned the practice.

The receptionist confirmed there was an appointment and took my details, but when she realised I was a new patient, the time was unavailable and I could not see a GP for a week.

I could not understand why I was being treated differently as a new patient.

So I decided to record the disparity of booking times between returning patients, and new ones.

For each of the three Bundaberg practices listed on the Hot Doc app I tried booking a standard consultation, first claiming myself as a returning patient, and then comparing it to if I was a new patient.

None of the practices allowed me to book through the app as a new patient and so I phoned to request the next available appointment. I tried booking the appointments at about 2pm last Friday.

The first appointment I tried was through Burnett Medical Centre, which said that due to limited availability it was not taking online bookings until early February.

The earliest appointment I could have booked as a returning patient among five doctors was with Dr Basantaraj Rai, and it would be within two hours. The next available appointment would be with Dr Mesbah Ahmed on Monday, at 2.20pm.

When I called as a new patient, the receptionist said I could see a GP in five days, on a Wednesday.

My colleague Jay Fielding said "that's actually good. Not long ago they weren't taking on anyone.”

I then tried to book an appointment with Linden Medical Centre, which had three doctors available.

As a returning patient the earliest appointment I could have was with Dr Adeel Qureshi, on Monday, 8.45am.

When I phoned, the receptionist apologetically told me they were not taking on new patients.

The last practice I tried was Family Practice at Hinkler.

There was one doctor at the practice, Dr Ghazal Panahi, and the earliest I could see her as a returning patient was in 10 days, at 3.10pm on Monday, August 19.

The receptionist answered the call but before I could say anything told me to hold the line unless it was an emergency.

Then when she returned to the call, and listened to what I needed, she explained that the practice had only one doctor, and apologised when she said it could not take on new patients.

I think I understand why I was treated differently as a new patient. Bundaberg practices struggle with the demand, even among their existing patients.