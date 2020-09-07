Weighing in on “fizzer” and “expensive waste of time”

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian is pictured at a press conference making an apology after the findings from the The Special Commission of Inquiry into the Ruby Princess found glaring errors were made in the Governments handling of the episode.

We have a multimillion-dollar inquiry conclude into the Ruby Princess debacle that was the real start of the covid19 infestation in New South Wales and ultimately Australia that concludes in its summation that the situation was mainly caused by the incompetence of the New South Wales Health Department.

From that damming summation what was the governments response? Did the Premier of NSW accept responsibility, did heads roll at NSW Heath, did the Health Minister resign, did anyone stand up to be counted? The answer to that is no.

So what did happen? The Premier said that she was sorry. End of story!

Someone should tell her that saying you're sorry is not an acceptable answer and that a greater total response is required.

What did the media do about that reply other than report it? Nothing!

Talk about a fizzer and an expensive waste of time.

What did the Prime Minister have to say about it?

I guess he is still framing his response, after all it was only August 18 that the Premier said she apologised to the 62 people that were infected with covid19.

One day hopefully in the near future we are going to have a clutch of politicians running our wonderful country that aren't afraid to fall on their swords as a consequence of their incompetencies.

Yeah that's when we live in Utopia. Sorry about that!

Bob Henderson, Sharon