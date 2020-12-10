WEIGH IN: Have your say on two Bundy developments

HAVE YOUR SAY: Community consultation is now underway for Bundaberg's ANZAC Park redevelopment. Photo: Bundaberg Regional Council’s Facebook page.

HAVE YOUR SAY: Community consultation is now underway for Bundaberg's ANZAC Park redevelopment. Photo: Bundaberg Regional Council’s Facebook page.

Plans for the future of Anzac Park and new aquatic centre were revealed earlier this year and now the community is getting a chance to have their say on the proposed developments.

The Bundaberg Regional Council announced community consultation was now underway.

The community can either complete a survey or text their ideas to the council.

Proposed for Anzac Park, the Bundaberg Riverside Recreation Park is a $19m redevelopment that will increase amenities in the Bundaberg CBD and represents one facet of the Riverside Masterplan and the Civic & Cultural Precinct Strategic Vision.

The development will feature water play facilities, a cultural hub overlooking the river, an outdoor event space and stage and improved access to the riverside walkway.

To have you say about this project click here or text 0439 774 525.

As for the fate of the Regional Aquatic Centre, there's currently plans for a FINA-standard complex with a retractable roof, cafe and grassed spectator area.

HAVE YOUR SAY: Community consultation is now underway for Bundaberg's ANZAC Park redevelopment and the Regional Aquatic Centre project. Photo: Bundaberg Regional Council’s Facebook page.

A block of land near the Bundaberg Multiplex has been identified as the preferred site for the centre.

To provide feedback about this development, you can send a text to 0437 334 357.

Submissions close on December 14 at 5pm and the council will report back to the community in the new year.