Aloisa Sebualala powers has way to the line to score for the Mariners.

Aloisa Sebualala powers has way to the line to score for the Mariners. brian cassidy

MISSED an event at the weekend? Check out our photos to catch up.

1. The wedding expo was a success once again, with everything from celebrants to holidays for upcoming newlyweds to ponder.

Photos View Photo Gallery

2. The Agnes blues fest got a huge turn-out

Photos View Photo Gallery

3. Football in Bundy

Photos View Photo Gallery

4. Cricket was played

Photos View Photo Gallery

5. Union excitement drew a crowd