Weekend wishlist: 14 fun things to do starting from today

Mark Lavender and Caitlyn Shadbolt are performing at the Bucca Hotel this weekend.

Bundaberg is full of fun events this weekend and with cloudy but mostly sunny skies on the horizon, it's the perfect time to get out and enjoy what the region has on offer.

From live music gigs and kid's comedy workshops, to fundraisers, family fun days and car meets, there is something for everyone to enjoy.

Vegan potluck

Bundaberg vegans are uniting over delicious food and great company.

Participants are encouraged to bring a vegan dish to share with others, as well as their own chairs, plates, cutlery and drinks.

When: Saturday midday - 3pm

Where: Alexandra Park Bundaberg

Cost: Free.

Will a fresh quinoa salad bowl be on the menu at Bundaberg’s vegan potluck event? We can only hope.

Camp under the stars following day of fun and music

It's a weekend built for Bundy musos with plenty of live entertainment happening over the weekend.

Bundy's own Mark Lavender will be teaming up with Caitlyn Shadbolt, who placed fifth in the sixth season of The X Factor Australia, to deliver a live performance from midday.

With plenty of fun for the kids, there will be jumping castles, snow cones, fairy floss and carnival games too.

Stay the night and take advantage of the camping area, with onsite showers and toilets.

Lunch is available from midday to 2pm, but reservations are essential.

Book a table by phoning 4157 8171 and purchase tickets to the gig, by clicking here.

When: Sunday midday - 8pm

Where: Bucca Hotel

Cost: Adults - $18.40, kids - $8.20, camping - $10 per person.

Pool party and picnic

The Youth Engagement Committee at Headspace Bundaberg are hosting a fun school holiday event at Norville Pool to kick off the new year, chill out and connect with others.

Make new friends, enjoy yummy picnic food and participate in some fun games and activities.

Headspace is giving away 50 free tickets for anyone aged 12 to 25.

Registrations are essential and can be confirmed by RSVPing on the Eventbrite page, by clicking here.

When: Friday 2pm - 6pm

Where: Norville Park Swimming Pool

Cost: Entry is free.

Celebrate Australia with inclusive event

Offering live music, inflatable animals and food and drinks, Riverfeast Bundaberg are hosting an inclusive national day where 'double pluggers' are highly encouraged.

When: January 24 11am

Where: RiverFeast Bundaberg

Cost: Entry is free.

The ‘all inclusive’ Australia Day event will take place at Riverfeast Bundaberg this weekend.

Family fair fundraiser

Featuring music, games, face painting, raffles and food stalls, this fundraising event offers something for all members of the family.

All donations and proceeds raised through the fundraiser will go to Global Care Africa to help build a school for an orphanage in Uganda and make a difference in the lives of children and their futures.

When: Saturday 8am - 2pm

Where: South Sea Islander Complex - 46 Johnston St, Millbank

Cost: Entry is free.

Puppy play date

Bundaberg dogs and their owners will gather in the local dog park on Rifle Range Rd this coming weekend, to meet with other dog lovers and make some new friends.

When: Sunday at 3pm

Where: Rifle Range Rd, Bargara

Cost: Free.

Morning tea and a movie

Enjoy a complimentary tea, coffee and biscuits before sitting down to watch a special screening of new release Penguin Bloom.

Following the true story of Sam Bloom, played by Naomi Watts, a young mother who is left unable to walk after experiencing a near-fatal accident, welcomes an injured baby magpie into her and her family's lives, offering both a distraction and the ability to heal.

Rated PG, the drama runs for approximately 95 minutes.

Purchase tickets by clicking here.

When: Today (Friday) 10.15am

Where: Reading Cinemas Bundaberg

Cost: $12.50 per person.

Naomi Watts stars in the new release Penguin Bloom, which a special screening at Reading Cinemas Bundaberg today.

Ultimate Sunday session

Enjoy dinner and a show with an unplugged acoustic performance by Miss Lee at The Grand this Sunday.

When: Sunday 12.30pm - 4.30pm

Where: The Grand Hotel Bundaberg

Cost: Entry is free.

Fun day out in the sun with family

Everyone is invited to attend a family fun day at the Bundaberg Softball Association, to experience all there is to know about the game and community.

When: Saturday 9am to midday

Where: Bundaberg Softball grounds - 22 Clayton Rd, Bundaberg

Cost: Entry is free.

The Bundaberg Softball Club is sharing its member’s love of softball with the community as part of the family fun day event this weekend.

Laugh out loud

He's produced more than 750 comedy shows across the country and shared a stage with the likes of Dave Hughes, Jimeoin, Fiona O'Loughlin, Cal Wilson and Merrick Watts and now, Anthony Lamond is bringing a hilarious workshop to Bundy.

Teaching kids about the science of laughter, developing characters and stagecraft, the comedian will show them how to write their own material and develop a three to five minute performance that night.

Click here for more.

Suitable for ages 13 to 18 years.

When: Saturday 9.30am - 9pm

Where: School of Arts Building - 184 Bourbong St

Cost: $55

Get a buzz out of non-for-profit club doing bee-utiful things

The Bundaberg Bee Keepers Association Inc is holding its first meeting for the year, with new members of all ages welcome to join the hive of activity.

When: Sunday 10am

Where: 33 Sloane St, Kalkie

Cost: Entry is free.

Bundaberg Beekeepers Association president Bec Pohlner. Picture: Mike Knott

Gypsy-Lane rocks out at The Waves

Spend your Saturday night listening to popular musical duo Gypsy-Lane during a four-hour performance, with a mix of rock, pop, blues, funk, ballads and decade favourites.

Make a night of it and grab a bite to eat from the club's restaurant too.

When: Saturday 7.30pm - 11.30pm

Where: The Waves Sports Club

Cost: Entry is free.

Parkies celebrate third birthday in Aussie style

Celebrating three years, the Bargara Parkrun crew are getting together to celebrate this weekend.

Falling on the Australia Day long weekend, the dress code is 'Aussie bogan'.

When: Saturday 7am

Where: Nielsen Park Bargara

Cost: Entry is free.

It’s been three years since Bargara Parkrun first launched in Nielsen Park.

Car Society hosts first social catch-up

Meet with like-minded car enthusiasts and show off your pride and joy at Bundy's Car Society's first social event.

Families are welcome to attend.

Participants are asked to follow the rules and respect the location by avoiding skidding or littering.

When: Sunday 5pm

Where: Signmax Bundaberg - 6 Lillian Cres, Kensington

Cost: Entry is free.