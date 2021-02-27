Weekend wishlist: 12 fun things to do starting from today

Here are just some of the ways you can make the most of this weekend in Bundaberg, before heading back to the daily grind on Monday.Â

We have a treat up our sleeves for you Bundaberg with a list of fun-filled events being held across the region this weekend.

Whether you're a motorbike enthusiast, hoping to spend your time in the sunshine, feed your creativity or give your running shoes a workout, there's something on for everyone to enjoy.

Stay cool at water-slide retreat

Spend your day off having fun in the sun at a water-slide fun day hosted by Kookaburras Junior AFL Club and Bridgestone Service Centre East Bundaberg.

The family fun day is celebrating the launch of the sporting club's season with a range of fun activities planned for the day including canoeing, fishing, obstacle courses and the famous Bucca Retreat water-slide.

A barbecue lunch will also be put on for attendees to enjoy.

Bookings are essential - purchase tickets online at kookaburra.org.au

When: Saturday 9am - midday

Where: Bucca Retreat

Cost: Free for members and families from the Junior Kookaburras AFL Club. Memberships are $50 per family per annum.

Motorbike business owners celebrate 10th birthday

Owners of Harley Davidson Bundaberg Dallas and Jess Hood are holding a special event to celebrate a decade in business and thank the public for their ongoing support.

The whole community is welcome to attend with plenty of giveaways, a sausage sizzle and charity raffle set for the day.

All proceeds raised through the raffle will be donated to The Leukaemia Foundation and Ronald McDonald House.

When: Saturday 8am - midday

Where: Harley Davidson Bundaberg - 19 Woondooma St

Cost: Free.

Sip and Paint Brush Party

Creatives and connoisseurs will have the best of both worlds with a unique and upcoming event.

Award-winning artist Vanessa Allegra teaches participants how to oil paint, in a step-by-step and interactive class.

And what better way to tackle the challenge than being armed with a paint brush in one hand and a glass of wine in the other.

For more information and to book your ticket, click here.

When: Saturday 6pm-8.30pm

Where: HSG At The Gardens

Cost: $59.95

Paddle from Buxton to Pacific Haven

Grab your kayak and a paddle and join members of the Bundaberg Bushwalking Club by floating down the river on a kayak ride.

Meet at the Buxton boat ramp and bring your own morning tea.

For more information and to register, phone Michelle on 0428 957 326.

When: Sunday from 6am

Where: Isis River on Buxton Rd

Cost: Free

Crafty workshop

Make your own coastal style macramé wall hanging in a tranquil, peaceful environment.

Learn about fundamental macramé knots and take home your own creation when the class finishes.

The workshop is hosted by local businesses Creative Knots and Quirky Haven.

All materials, nibbles and light refreshments will be supplied.

When: Saturday 10.30am - 1.30pm

Where: HSG At The Gardens

Cost: $120 per person

Smooth Saturday night gig

Enjoy live music in the beer garden of The Club Hotel when Smooth Velvet performs.

Make a night of it and grab a bite to eat beforehand.

When: Saturday from 10pm

Where: The Club Hotel

Cost: Free.

Moonlight walk by the beach

Take a 6km walk while under the moonlight on Elliott Heads beach.

Organised by the Bundaberg Bushwalking Club, walkers will meet at the Elliott Heads Driftwood Cafe and Kiosk before walking along the concrete path towards the cliff tops.

Participants are encouraged to bring their own headlamps, torches, food and water.

For more information and to register, text Angela on 0447 226 854.

When: Saturday 6pm - 9pm

Where: Elliott Heads Beach

Cost: Free.

Inspiring story to be shared by voice of Siri

Growing up in regional Queensland Karen Jacobsen never imagined her life would eventuate to global fame.

She has since voiced the original Australian Siri on Apple iPhones as well as GPS devices.

Now she is sharing her inspiring story with others in an up-close and personal event.

Hear about her journey and enjoy a gourmet high tea.

To purchase tickets, click here.

When: Saturday 3pm - 4.30pm

Where: Moncrieff Entertainment Centre

Cost: $65.

Gelblasting tournament in the wasteland

Take your gelblasting skills to the next level with a fun and challenge-setting event hosted by Gelball Wasteland.

Glow and regular gels will be supplied on the night but players are required to bring their own torch blaster.

Finish the night off with some delicious pizza and refreshing drinks.

When: Saturday 6.30pm - 11.45pm

Where: 161 Hills Rd, South Bingera

Cost: $30 (includes food and drinks).

Bulls Master bash in Bundy

Spend the night watching cricket at Bundy's Salter Oval.

Hosted by the Bundaberg Cricket Association, gates open at 12.30pm.

Bundy Youth Invitational will verse Bundy Masters at 1.30pm, followed by a free kids super clinic at 4.30pm.

Then the game of all games will see the Bulls Masters verse Bundy Invitational at 6.30pm.

When: Saturday from 12.30pm

Where: Salter Oval

Cost: Free.

Pony lovers saddle up for Gin Gin rally

Gin Gin Pony Club is hosting its first rally and has plenty of fun games on the agenda too.

Horses must be saddled with riders signed in and kids ready for gear checks outside the front of the clubhouse at 8am to ensure the day runs smoothly and on time.

Participants are encouraged to bring a plate of food to share for morning tea, water and a spare change of clothes for the water games.

For more information, phone Belinda on 0458 752 595.

When: Sunday from 8am

Where: Gin Gin Pony Club

Cost: $2 rally fee per person.

Beach dune weed management project

Bundaberg Regional Council is working to reduce the environmental impact of weeds along the coast and is calling for assistance from volunteers.

Participants are encouraged to wear gloves, appropriate footwear, sun protection and insect repellent and to bring along plenty of water.

Volunteers will meet at the dune access point near the Driftwood Cafe and Kiosk.

For more information or to register email parksadministration@bundaberg.qld.gov.au

When: Saturday 8am - 10am

Where: Elliott Heads Beach

Cost: Free