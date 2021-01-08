Weekend wishlist: 10 fun things to do starting from today

Here are just some of the fun activities and events on this weekend in Bundaberg.

WITH many of us returning to the daily grind this week, it's no wonder why the weekend feels so far away.

But we have a treat up our sleeves for you Bundaberg - here are just some of the ways you can make the most of this weekend, before heading back to your nine til five on Monday.

Crafty ladies

A creative group of women meet every Friday at the Creative Regions office to have a laugh and cuppa, while working away on their own art and craft activities.

Designed to socialise, build friendships and a support network, participants do not have to excel in the field of art.

Please bring your own art and craft materials.

When: Friday 9.30am - midday

Where: Creative Regions - 1B Quay St

Cost: $5 (towards venue hire, coffee and tea).

The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend a Broken Heart?

Relive the 60s and 70s with a film that follows the story of three musically inclined brothers Barry, Maurice and Robin Gibb, chasing a dream.

Witness the evolution of the iconic group, as well as contemporary interviews from the likes of Eric Clapton, Noel Gallagher, Chris Martin and Justin Timberlake, among others.

For more information, click here.

When: Saturday 6.30pm - 8.15pm

Where: Moncrieff Entertainment Centre

Cost: $20 (includes mini hamper box).

The Bee Gees featuring Maurice, Barry and Robin Gibb in 1970. Picture: south coast Press / Shutterstock.

Cars under the stars

Hosted by Bundaberg's Cars, Crumbs and Coffee group, enjoy an impromptu car meet in the car park of Stockland Shopping Centre, near ALDI.

When: Saturday 7pm - 9pm

Where: Stockland Shopping Centre

Cost: Free

The build-up: Indoor beach volleyball

In preparation for a large tournament in March, Beach 365 is hosting a local four-a-side volleyball competition.

Men's and ladies games will be played on Saturday and mixed teams will play on Sunday, while finals will be held on the day of competition.

When: Saturday 9am - Sunday 8pm

Where: Beach 365 - 31 Steptoe St, Bundaberg East

Cost: $130 per team.

Olympian equestrian trainer Eliza Priddle.

Eliza Priddle's pop-up clinic

International mind coach, horse whisperer and equestrian rider Eliza Priddle will be offering private lessons over the course of two days, as well as a one-day liberty clinic.

Participants are encouraged to bring their own food, drinks and swimmers if they wish to use the pool afterwards.

Hosted by the Two Creeks Horse and Rider Development Facility, morning and afternoon tea will be supplied on the day.

Bookings are secured once deposits are paid.

When: Thursday 2pm - Saturday 4pm

Where: 84 Blairs Rd, Sharon

Cost: Lessons - $70 / clinic - $90.

Community meat raffle fundraiser

Grab yourself a meal from the Moore Park Beach Tavern and support the local Moore Park Beach Scout Group by purchasing raffle tickets and going into the draw to win one of many meat trays.

When: Friday 6pm

Where: Moore Park Beach Tavern

Cost: Entry to event is free

Ride for William Wheeler

The community will rally in support of the Wheeler family after tragically losing their little boy and brother to Neuroblastoma Cancer, just a month short of his third birthday.

Organised by family friend Jasmine Williams, the event will consist of a car and motorbike run in Bundaberg and along the coast.

Registrations will commence in the carpark of CQUniversity from 7am, with the run commencing at 8.30am.

Finishing up at The Club Hotel, Abby Skye will perform live.

All proceeds raised through registrations, raffles and individual donations will go directly to the Wheeler family on the day of the event.

When: Sunday 7am

Where: CQUniversity - The Club Hotel

Cost: $20 per person.

The car and motorbike run to remember William and raise money for the Wheeler family, is on Sunday.

Yoga for pregnancy

Prenatal yoga class teacher Kirsten is holding a class for expectant mums needing rest, comfort and connection.

Practising yoga since 2014, Kirsten found a passion for teaching during her own pregnancy and decided to become a doula, which is a support person for birthing parents.

The one-hour-long session offers participants a safe space to connect with their bodies and babies, as well as focus on alignment, posture, patience, awareness and curiosity.

When: Sunday 11am - midday

Where: 161 Bourbong St

Cost: Casual classes = $25 / four-week pass = $80.

Bookings are essential. To register, click here.

Miss Lee performs at Bargara

Local muso Miss Lee will be performing in the sports bar section at the Bargara Beach Hotel on Friday night.

Make a night of it and grab a bite to eat and drink or two from the recently renovated restaurant and bar.

When: Friday 7pm - 11pm

Where: Bargara Beach Hotel

Cost: Entry is free.

The Pocket Storehouse baker Rick Nelson will be back in The Pocket Storehouse kitchen, as of this weekend. Picture: Mike Knott.

The Pocket Storehouse reopens

After the store temporarily shut up shop over the Christmas break, the team at The Pocket Storehouse will be back and baking all your menu favourites on Saturday.

When: Saturday 7am to midday

Where: The Pocket Storehouse

Cost: Entry is free. Product prices vary.