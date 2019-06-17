Weekend police wrap

Police were kept busy at the weekend.

Police were kept busy at the weekend. TAHLIA STEHBENS

Ute ends up in dam

THE driver of a white Toyota ute drove into a dam on a private property in Gin Gin.

Police were investigating the crash site in Mount Perry Rd.

It is understood that the driver told police that he fell asleep while driving home on Friday night, which was when he lost control of the vehicle and landed partially in the dam.

Motorcycle stolen

A 37-year-old Walkervale man is alleged to have stolen a white and green Loncin motorbike.

The bike is alleged to have been stolen from the front of Waldo's Mowers shop in George St, in Bundaberg South, on Thursday.

Bundaberg Police Station's Senior Constable Darlene Webb said the man told police he was a kleptomaniac who suffered from mental illness.

Sen-Constable Webb said the Bundaberg Crime Unit identified the man from CCTV footage.

The man is due to appear in Bundaberg Magistrates Court on August 30.

LandCruiser taken

A WHITE Toyota Prado LandCruiser has been stolen from a driveway in Moore Park Beach.

The car was stolen from Club Ave sometime between 5pm Wednesday and 6am on Thursday.

Senior Constable Darlene Webb said the car might have been unlocked with the keys inside.

The car was later spotted being driven fast in Kensington St at 9.40am on Thursday, through a stop sign.

If you have any information, contact Policelink on 131 444.

Break-in at Alloway

THIEVES have stolen a UHF radio from an excavator and fuel from a 13-tonne Dynapac roller in Alloway.

Police report that the thieves climbed over a 180cm fence on a property in Goodwood Rd between 4pm Wednesday, and 7am on Thursday.

They stole a UHF Unifen UH5000 from a 16-tonne Case excavator and fuel from the roller before they left the property.

If you have information, contact Policelink on 131 444.