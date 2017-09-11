Weekend crime wrap: drugs and theft

BUNDABERG Police have had a busy weekend, with theft and drug cases investigated.

Drug charges laid

A 29-YEAR-OLD man was found with drugs on Bourbong St at 11.40am yesterday, Bundaberg police said.

A spokesman said the man was charged with possessing drugs and is expected to appear in the Bundaberg Court this month.

Letterbox taken

BETWEEN 3.30pm Saturday and 11am yesterday a letterbox was stolen from a Kendall Rd, Avoca residence.

Generator stolen

A BUNDABERG police spokesman said a generator was stolen from camping grounds on Twyford St, Avoca, yesterday.

The Kings brand generator is believed

to have been taken between 10.30am and 2.30pm.

Chainsaw swiped

BETWEEN 11.30pm Saturday and 12.30am Sunday a chainsaw was stolen from Young St, North Bundaberg.

Police believe the chainsaw was taken from a work ute.

They were not given a description of the machinery.