Weekend could be a decisive one for Brothers Aston Villa

ON THE RUN: Brothers Aston Villa's Jaryd Bennier is unlikely to play this . TAHLIA STEHBENS

FOOTBALL: Brothers Aston Villa knows this weekend could be decisive for the rest of their Wide Bay Premier League season.

Villa is about to start a mad month and a half in the competition, starting with a match against the United Warriors at Martens Oval tonight.

The defending premiers face Sunbury away next week, a team they have struggled against in recent times, before then facing top four sides Doon Villa (second), Bingera (first) and The Waves (third) .

The matches could make or break their season.

"We've already spoken about that,” Villa coach Glen Sparozvich said.

"It's a tough period and we'll assess where we are as a club when we get past the games.

"The goal is to finish top two, so we need to do well during that time.”

But Sparozvich said the focus wasn't on that - it was on the Warriors.

"I don't think they are that far off beating the best sides despite their ladder position,” he said.

"I went down and recently watched them recently against Bingera and they provided a stern test despite losing.

"I just think their biggest issue is depth.

"We need to play well to beat them.”

Villa will have to do it without one of its attackers, Jaryd Bennier, who is out with injury.

"We lose a lot in attack when he isn't playing,” Sparozvich said.

"He'll be out for two weeks and then will be week to week to come back.”

Villa will look to Michael Stayte and Kyle Taylor to provide the goals in his absence, with both scoring seven in the league this season.

Tonight's match starts at at 7pm.

In the round's other games, The Waves face the unbeaten Bingera at home at the ATW ground at 6pm and the United Park Eagles travel to Maryborough to face Doon Villa at the same time.

The KSS Jets will then take on Sunbury at 7pm.