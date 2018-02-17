Weekend a swell time for city's surfers

SWELL INCREASE: Luke Hunter, Lachlan Jones and Damon Moss are expecting the surf to pick up at Nielson Beach over the weekend.

SWELL INCREASE: Luke Hunter, Lachlan Jones and Damon Moss are expecting the surf to pick up at Nielson Beach over the weekend. Mike Knott BUN160218WEATHER1

THESE lads may look like Home and Away's River boys, but they will be champing at the bit as the ocean swells this weekend.

There may be big swells for the surfers, but there's little chance of a cyclone forming any time soon, according to the Bureau of Meteorology.

Forecaster Sam Campbell said the chance of a cyclone forming in the Coral Sea in the next seven days was very low, less than 5 per cent.

He said the bureau only gave a three-day forecast and it continued to monitor the Coral Sea.

Questions were raised after Hayden Walker from Walker's Weather predicted a cyclone would begin developing late February and cross the coast between north and central Queensland in early March.

"It should make its way southwest ... I'm forecasting it will affect the northern districts of Queensland to the central districts of Queensland,” he told the Townsville Bulletin.

Mr Walker said it was difficult to predict the velocity and extent of the cyclone but it could potentially wreak havoc across Queensland.

Mr Campbell said easterly swells would be seen south of Fraser Island.

Swimmers are advised to take extra precautions today and tomorrow due to powerful swells caused by Cyclone Gita, which is near New Caledonia.

It was a hot week right across the Rum City, with schools having to cancel after-school sports activities as the mercury rose.

A Bundaberg parent said it was the outdoor sports that were cancelled on Wednesday because of the "extreme heat”.

The mercury has been sitting in the low 30s this week in Bundy, but to the west it was a little warmer with Gayndah reaching up to 40 degrees.